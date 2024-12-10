“Mike McCarthy Is Officially Gone as Head Coach”: Emmanuel Acho Details How the Cowboys’ Loss to the Bengals Was the Final Nail in the Coffin

The Dallas Cowboys and Mike McCarthy haven’t been the same this year, especially after Dak Prescott’s injury. They even lost to the Cincinnati Bengals, a team that has struggled mightily this season. Emmanuel Acho believes that the loss was the final nail in the coffin for Mike McCarthy as head coach.

Advertisement

During his latest appearance on ‘The Facility,’ Acho professed that it’s the end of McCarthy and that he is done as the head coach. “He’s gone, or at least he should be… Coaches can’t just coach when everything goes right,” the former linebacker said.

Acho strongly believes that McCarthy should have managed to show some signs of resilience and effectiveness when his star players were off the field. It’s what great coaches are known for. However, the Cowboys head coach clearly failed to do so, failing to even produce a fleeting moment of brilliance.

“This Cowboys’ loss means Mike McCarthy is officially gone as head coach.” — @EmmanuelAcho pic.twitter.com/gc8kJWX51h — The Facility (@TheFacilityFS1) December 10, 2024

It’s a bold claim from Acho, but one that many Cowboys fans have been pleading for weeks. After a 3-3 start to the season, the Cowboys and McCarthy were already facing skepticism from critics around the league. Especially for their disastrous performances at home.

At the time they were already 0-2 at home, but now, they are a lackluster 1-6. They’ve been outscored 234-116 in that span — a trend that continued from the end of last season when they got blown out at home by Green Bay.

Since the 3-3 start, the Cowboys have gone 2-6, including a five-game losing streak. As a result, fans of the team, and around the league, have begun to say enough is enough. The calls to fire Mike McCarthy have never been louder either. Yet, through all of this, Jerry Jones has still backed his head coach.

At every turn this season, Jones has defended McCarthy. He always references McCarthy’s professionalism and track record and how he’s a good coach who gets unjust criticism. Jones was asked once again following the Bengals loss if McCarthy would be coming back next season. To that, he responded,

“Mike is an outstanding coach. He has an outstanding record. He’s got great experience… some of the benefits that we’re having out there, we’re gaining from the type of coach that he is.”

It was more of the same from Jones. While Acho and his belief that this loss was the nail in the coffin may ring true, Jerry has already said he won’t be making any mid-season coaching changes. It’s something he’s only ever done once in 2010 when he fired Wade Phillips and appointed Jason Garrett.

At the time, it was the right move for the future, but in the middle of the season, it only exacerbated the issue, and the Cowboys finished 6-10. So, it looks like Cowboys, fans, and observers like Acho are just going to have to wait this one out.

McCarthy may be a dead man walking, but Jones isn’t going to escort him out anytime soon. At 5-8, the season is all but lost for the NFC East team, as they try to finish strong and look ahead to the NFL draft.