Here’s Why Jason Kelce is Flaunting a Chicken Wing Chain For the Jets-Bills MNF Game

Nidheesh Kumar
Published

Jason Kelce

Sep 16, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; ESPN Monday Night Football broadcaster Jason Kelce on the set before game between Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Retired Eagles legend Jason Kelce’s fashion choices continue to tickle fans. First, it was the WWE mask, tonight it was his special accessory. While serving as the ESPN broadcaster for the Jets vs. Bills game, the former Eagles center rocked a chicken wing chain.

Jason’s love for chicken wings is not a secret. The man has repped Buffalo Wild Wings in the past, appearing in an ad in 2024. Fans don’t have to wonder whose side Jason is on tonight. He’s also rocking the red and blue of the Bills if the wing chain wasn’t clear enough. 

Moreover, Jason mentioned that he got the chain from a tailgate party so it was likely a Bills fan who gifted him the accessory. 

Earlier, Jason rocked the pre-game festivities, cheering for the Bills Mafia, and it seems he couldn’t resist the temptation to show off the chicken wing necklace.

Jason’s fashion choices and appearance lit up MetLife Stadium and social media, as fans flooded X (formerly Twitter) with their comments.

This user wanted Jason to unretire and sign up with the Bills.

Another fan gave the chain a 10/10 rating.

A Bills fan clarified that these are ‘lucky wings’ and how one can also buy them.

This user claimed he got a chicken wing hat from Buffalo, a week ago.

With Jason Kelce bringing in the wow factor, the atmosphere for the Bills-Jets clash appears to be electric, with fans expecting plenty of drama. 

Nidheesh Kumar

A passionate sports buff, Nidheesh is in his eighth year in the media industry. While he prefers to watch the sport without picking favorite personalities, he loves Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Peyton Manning and Aaron Rodgers - for the intensity and competitiveness they bring into the game. He was a fan of The New England Patriots during The Tom Brady era, and is curiously following Kansas City Chiefs quest to achieve a new dynasty. An avid consumer of podcasts and interviews, Nidheesh enjoys watching The Pat McAfee Show, Colin Cowherd Podcast, Let’s Go Podcast and Omaha Production, led by Peyton Manning. He is also interested in exploring the personal lives of players, to know them better as a human. From Gisele Bündchen to Taylor Swift - He follows what’s up with the celebrities and keeps a track on their journey. Outside work, Nidheesh enjoys watching films, reading good books, listening to his tracklist, traveling to mountains and his most favorite hobby is walking.

