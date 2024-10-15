Here’s Why Jason Kelce is Flaunting a Chicken Wing Chain For the Jets-Bills MNF Game

Sep 16, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; ESPN Monday Night Football broadcaster Jason Kelce on the set before game between Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Retired Eagles legend Jason Kelce’s fashion choices continue to tickle fans. First, it was the WWE mask, tonight it was his special accessory. While serving as the ESPN broadcaster for the Jets vs. Bills game, the former Eagles center rocked a chicken wing chain.

Advertisement

Jason’s love for chicken wings is not a secret. The man has repped Buffalo Wild Wings in the past, appearing in an ad in 2024. Fans don’t have to wonder whose side Jason is on tonight. He’s also rocking the red and blue of the Bills if the wing chain wasn’t clear enough.

.@JasonKelce is rocking with the Bills tonight (peep the chicken wing chain ) pic.twitter.com/ClyfdaHFgQ — NFL (@NFL) October 14, 2024

Moreover, Jason mentioned that he got the chain from a tailgate party so it was likely a Bills fan who gifted him the accessory.

Earlier, Jason rocked the pre-game festivities, cheering for the Bills Mafia, and it seems he couldn’t resist the temptation to show off the chicken wing necklace.

Jason’s fashion choices and appearance lit up MetLife Stadium and social media, as fans flooded X (formerly Twitter) with their comments.

This user wanted Jason to unretire and sign up with the Bills.

He looks real good in this outfit 🤌🤌🤌 Unretire jason and sign with the bills … ! — Melina Myers (@melinasphotos) October 14, 2024

Another fan gave the chain a 10/10 rating.

Chicken wing drip? 10/10. No notes — Sleeper Picks (@SleeperPicksHQ) October 14, 2024

A Bills fan clarified that these are ‘lucky wings’ and how one can also buy them.

Its called The Lucky Wing and they are awesome. Company that makes them is here: https://t.co/1DfvtPW52U@theluckywing_ — Dan Freddy (@BuffaloFreddy) October 14, 2024

This user claimed he got a chicken wing hat from Buffalo, a week ago.

I got a chicken wing hat from buffalo like a week ago lmao funny city😂 — keep it 1kkk (@0casualzz) October 14, 2024

With Jason Kelce bringing in the wow factor, the atmosphere for the Bills-Jets clash appears to be electric, with fans expecting plenty of drama.