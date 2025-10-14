“He’s a Clutch Player as Well”: Rome Odunze Is Baffled by Caleb Williams’ Critics

Caleb Williams has faced a significant amount of criticism since entering the NFL. It started with fans saying he was overhyped, then they began scrutinizing every minute detail, even roasting him for painting his nails before games. Over time, the criticism shifted to more legitimate concerns, mostly about his accuracy and the number of sacks he took. But in Year 2, the tune is starting to change for Williams.

In the 2024 season, Caleb took 68 sacks. It’s the second-most we’ve ever seen in a rookie season, behind David Carr’s 76. No doubt, the rookie campaign highlighted a combination of how bad the Chicago Bears’ offensive line was and how inconsistent Williams’ pocket presence could be.

Despite this, the former USC Trojan still put up respectable numbers, throwing for 3,541 yards, 20 TDs, and just 6 INTs. He even added 489 yards on the ground.

Fast forward to last night, and Williams was the catalyst in leading the Bears to an upset victory on the road against the Washington Commanders. Down 24-16 in the fourth quarter, he found D’Andre Swift down the sideline as he broke free for a 55-yard TD. Then, after a failed 2-point attempt, the Bears got the ball back, and Caleb drove the team into field goal range to win the game at the buzzer, 25-24.

After the game, Rome Odunze joined analysts Emmanuel Acho and LeSean McCoy to talk about the wild finish. He bluntly admitted that he doesn’t understand the hate toward Williams, and that his leadership and composure are exemplary.

“It’s infectious the way [Williams] goes about it,” Odunze said on Speakeasy. “And then, he’s calm, cool, and collected. And he’s a clutch player as well. I don’t know what the stats are. But, man, when you put the ball in his hands at the end of the game, I think he goes and makes something happen.”

It’s the kind of confidence every receiver wants in their QB. It’s also the kind of confidence every QB wants their receiver to have in them. Williams and Odunze came into the league together last year in the same draft class. So far, it sounds like the two have built a trustworthy connection.

The question is, was Williams overly-criticised? Or was it just the pressure that comes with being the No. 1 pick? Both could be true. Yet, it seems fans were too quick to label him as an overhyped selection. Every quarterback struggles in their rookie season, unless your name is Jayden Daniels or CJ Stroud. Even those guys, though, were set up in nearly perfect situations right from the start.

Williams, on the other hand, had to fight through a rambunctious rookie season. His head coach was fired, the team didn’t provide a strong offensive line, and overall, the Bears just weren’t that good. Now, with Ben Johnson at the helm, the tide seems to be turning in Chicago’s favor.

After the win over the Commanders last night, the Bears improved to 3-2. It’s gotten them right back in the thick of the NFC North. The only issue is that the rest of the division is scary tough. The Green Bay Packers are 3-1-1, the Detroit Lions are 4-2, and the Minnesota Vikings are also 3-2.

In a way, the Week 6 game was a must-win for the Bears to stay in the race. The important thing is, Williams came through when his team needed him most.