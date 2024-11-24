Josey Jewell Will Intercept Patrick Mahomes? Insider Rings Alarm Before Chiefs-Panthers Clash

The Kansas City Chiefs finally lost a game this season, losing 30-21 to the Bills. They will be hoping to get back on the track this week against the 3-7 Panthers. However, it won’t happen if Patrick Mahomes keeps handing away the ball. The two-time MVP has been throwing picks left and right, leading the league in interceptions with eleven already to his name.

This week against Carolina, as per the Voice of the Chiefs, he faces a familiar foe in Josey Jewell who picked him off twice two years ago for the Broncos. The defense may be dead last in all the categories, but they are not allowing many big plays.

“This is the defense that has Jadeveon Clowney and Josie Jewell who you remember as Denver Bronco. Jewell had two interceptions off Patrick Mahomes a couple of years ago in Denver. Got to know where Josie Jewell is.”

Jewell picked off Mahomes while playing for Denver in 2022 in a game where the Super Bowl winner threw the ball 42 times for over 350 yards. He has three interceptions in that game along with three TDs. However, the Chiefs still ended up winning 34-28.

The defense may be dead last in all the categories, but they are not allowing many big plays. They are 8th in the league in allowing 20+ yards play. However, they are still allowing the highest points in the league and 160 rushing yards per game.

The Panthers are coming off a bye week, full of confidence after having won two consecutive games. Mahomes needs to be at the top of the game even against Carolina which he hasn’t been throughout the season. But why is the Chiefs QB struggling this season?

Mahomes has thrown 11 INTs thus far

Mahomes leads the league in interceptions, with eleven alongside Geno Smith and Jordan Love. But why does the 2-time MVP continue to struggle this season, particularly in this category? Lack of trust in his receivers might be one issue.

It’s likely that Mahomes doesn’t like what he sees downfield. Travis Kelce remains heavily marked, while Rashee Rice and Hollywood Brown are sidelined. Mahomes has been forced to rely on rookie Xavier Worthy, but Skyy Moore and Mecole Hardman have contributed little, and JuJu Smith-Schuster has been inconsistent. Meanwhile, DeAndre Hopkins is still finding his rhythm in the offense.

The Chiefs, once dominant in yards per catch under Andy Reid, have fallen outside the top 10 this season. Rice, the team leader in yards after catch (YAC), hasn’t played since Week 4, and Mahomes has been tasked with throwing more frequently.

The struggles extend to the ground game, with the Chiefs ranked 23rd in rushing. Isiah Pacheco’s absence has left the team without an effective running attack, forcing Mahomes to throw more, which has increased the risk of interceptions.

Facing a struggling Panthers team presents a golden opportunity for Mahomes and the Chiefs to rediscover their form. Kansas City will aim to secure its 10th consecutive double-digit win season and retain the top seed in the AFC.