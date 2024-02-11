Taylor Swift Private Jet: Pop Icon’s $54 Million Worth Dassault Falcon 7X Can Leave Majority Celebs Super Envious

Billionaire pop icon Taylor Swift can easily afford her $54 million private jet. And she’ll definitely need it to fly back from Japan after a series of stellar concerts. But what does her flight back look like? What does she see as she flies back to Las Vegas to support Kansas City’s favorite tight end in his 4th Super Bowl appearance? Well, she sees luxury in her private jet called the Dassault Falcon 7X.

Only 2600 units have been sold to date. And there are only 2200 of those jets currently active. So it is a small percentage of the 1 percent population that gets to travel like that. As one of the only few artists to have made most of her fortune from her music, TayTay has become a unique role model for artists all over the world.

So what does the luxurious plane entail? Well, it is the 27th iteration the company manufactured in 2009 and its second biggest plane. It runs not one or two but three Pratt & Whitney PW300 series engines and can cover a maximum of 5,950 nautical miles. It so happens that Taylor Swift recently sold the smaller Dassault Falcon 900 (which inspired the bigger, younger version 700) and the one she’s now left with is perfect for the 4,800 nautical miles that separates her from the one sold from her inventory.

The plane’s three engines produce 7,000 lbs of thrust each and it has even been involved with some of the fastest flying time for a plane that size. Obviously, the cabin is equipped with great pressurization and the travelers feel at 3,950 feet in the 6’2 tall cabin at altitudes of 41,000 ft.

But what does this plane feel like from the inside? According to pilot Stephan Bailey, with 10,500 hours of flight time, “It’s a lot more comfortable because of that openness; it’s very smooth en route.” And surely the videos tend to tell us the same:

The interior is designed in a way that the people traveling are not exposed to any noise. This translates into the least amount of jet lag possible as Taylor Swift flies after a hectic touring schedule. It also comes with climate control, a smartphone-controlled, highly customizable cabin, and everything needed for a smooth journey.

Taylor Swift Sold the Other Falcon Private Jet She Owned

Taylor Swift recently sold her other Dassault Falcon 900 for $7 million recently. She bought it for $40 million but would have also enjoyed tax write-offs over the years. She even received backlash from going across St. Louis in her jet, flying for just 13 minutes, a route she could have covered in 30 minutes via road.

Taylor Swift has simply made fans interested in everything from the Super Bowl to now — private jets. To the point where people are searching for the capacity of jets and how the whole flight will be planned for the billionaire pop star from Tokyo to the Barbeque hotspot.