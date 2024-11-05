Patrick Mahomes Fulfills His Pre-Game Promise to Son, Thanks to DeAndre Hopkins

Sep 15, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during his pregame routine prior to a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Patrick Mahomes keeps his promises. Tonight, he made a promise to his son that he’s gonna score a touchdown for him, so that’s just what he did.

.@PatrickMahomes will try to score a TD for his son Bronze 😂 📺: #TBvsKC on ESPN/ABC

— NFL (@NFL) November 5, 2024

As the Chiefs were trying to fight back from an early deficit to take a second-quarter lead over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on “Monday Night Football” in Week 9, Mahomes connected with DeAndre Hopkins.

On Kansas’s third possession of the game, Mahomes threw a deep 35-yard pass to Hopkins, who scored the go-ahead touchdown—his first with the Chiefs.

Mahomes managed to throw the ball, even while being swarmed by defenders, and Hopkins too was swarmed by the Buccaneers’ defense but used incredible concentration to make the catch.