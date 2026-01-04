Did Ref Brad Allen Favor the Bucs? Four Missed Calls Hurt Panthers’ Playoff Hopes in Week 18

Apart from the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers figured to be the most enticing match up of Week 18. If you had said that at the beginning of the season, you would have been labeled as a madman, but what’s even crazier, however, is that even though the Buccaneers were able to come through in the clutch, all anyone can seem to talk about is the officiating.

Bryce Young did his best to create some fourth quarter drama on Saturday afternoon by scoring in the final moments of the contest, but the damage was already done, and much of it by the officials. A plethora of missed calls, including an instance in which the referees seemingly ignored a Panthers player having their helmet ripped off, defined what should have been a crowning moment for the NFC South.

Carolina’s head coach, Dave Canales, declined to comment on the zebras following the game, noting “I don’t really wanna get into that, because we just didn’t play well enough, offensively, speaking.” Unfortunately, when an official is blowing a lateral pass dead, ruling it as a forward pass, only for the referee to then announce that the ball was actually a backwards pass that “went out of bounds,” but that the Panthers will still somehow lose yards on the play, it’s hard for fans blame the loss solely on a lack of run game.

While speaking with PFWA’s Greg Auman, the man in the white cap, Brad Allen, explained that his crew did not use replay assist for that particular call, stating “that ruling was made on the field.” Auman then inquired about “…the offensive pass interference call against Carolina that negated a long pass completion in the third quarter.”

Allen simply responded by explaining that “The covering official saw that the receiver created separation more than one-yard downfield, which by rule is illegal and is offensive pass interference.” Suffice to say, if you’re a distraught Panthers fan looking for sympathy, you won’t be getting any from the NFL and its officiating crew.

Thankfully, this is the NFC South, so the Panthers can still find some bittersweet solace in its neighborly New Orleans Saints. A loss for the Atlanta Falcons means that Carolina can claim its first divisional title since 2015, so expect to hear a couple extra “Who Dats?” throughout the south on Sunday.

The only issue, however, is that the Saints’ star wide receiver, Chris Olave, announced that he will be skipping out on the final week of the season after a blood clot was detected in his lung. As a result, New Orleans is being booked as a +3.5 point underdog, meaning that the Panthers will need one last upset to end their decade-long divisional drought.

It may not be ideal, but then again, the Panthers don’t do ideal. So here’s to hoping that Tyler Shough does good, just not too good, as you don’t want him stealing Tetairoa McMillan’s Rookie of the Year award either.