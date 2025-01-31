“He’s a Mental Guy”: Joe Haden Says Urban Meyer “Brainwashed” the Players at Florida Gators

January 1, 2011; Tampa, FL, USA; Florida Gators head coach Urban Meyer during the second half of their game against the Penn State Nittany Lions of the 2011 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Florida Gators defeated the Penn State Nittany Lions 37-24. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images

Urban Meyer had a very short NFL tenure. He lasted just 13 games as the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach in 2021. He isn’t fondly remembered in NFL circles but is regarded as one of the best coaches in college football history. Meyer won three championships in 17 seasons: one with Ohio State and two for Florida.

12-year NFL veteran Joe Haden was a member of the 2008 Gators’ title-winning team. He recently recounted his experience playing for Meyer in Gainesville on Johnny Manziel’s Glory Daze podcast. To Haden, Meyer was a master at preparing his teams for the mental side of the game. In fact, he feels like Meyer essentially hypnotized his players.

“I love Coach Meyer… but he was a scary dude when we were in college… very, very serious… he’s a mental guy, man. I think he had us brainwashed out there, honestly… we were working crazy hard… Coach Meyer should be locked up for how hard we were going… but it got us right and made us compete to the level of just craziness.”

Meyer’s methods bore quality results. His all-time college record is 187-32 (85.4%). His worst single-season record was 8-5 (2010). He won double-digit games in 12 of 17 campaigns. Better yet, his teams were often at their best in the biggest moments.

Friendly reminder that in 2008 Florida beat 6 ranked teams by a combined score of 256-86. — TT (@TouchdownTango) December 26, 2024

Haden recorded 218 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and eight interceptions for Florida from 2007-09. He was named an All-American after his junior season and entered the NFL Draft the same year.

The Cleveland Browns selected him with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft. He made the Pro Bowl twice in seven seasons for the Browns and once in five seasons for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Haden officially retired as a Brown in 2022. Meyer retired after the Buckeyes’ 2018 campaign. Florida has not played for a national championship since both men were in Gainesville.

The Gators, under head coach Billy Napier, are hoping to jump into the College Football Playoff next year. They’ll begin the 2025 season versus Long Island University on Saturday, Aug. 30.