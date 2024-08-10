“He’s a Route Runner”: Jason Kelce Weighs In on Travis Kelce vs. Gronk’s Greatest Tight End Debate

Travis Kelce and Rob Gronkowski have redefined the tight end position in their own ways. Kelce’s game-breaking receiving skills and knack for creating plays stand out, while Gronkowski’s sheer physical dominance reshaped expectations for tight ends. The conversation around who truly reigns supreme at the position continues to evolve, with now Jason Kelce chiming in.

During his recent appearance on the “Green Light” podcast, Jason offered insightful commentary on the comparison between Travis and Gronkowski, while first admitting his bias towards his younger brother.

When podcast hosts Brent Celek and Chris Long argued in favor of Gronkowski’s superior blocking skills, the former Eagles center was quick to defend his brother. He suggested that Travis’s role in Kansas City’s system has shaped his playing style, but doesn’t define the limits of his abilities.

“I think if he (Travis Kelce) was in a system that required him to do it, I think he could have done that stuff. He would be conditioning his body differently. He has it in him to be a good blocker,” he said.

Jason further responded to Long’s question about Travis’s current body conditioning by saying, “He’s a route runner bro. He’s running.”

Brent Celek, a former Eagles tight end, added to Jason’s point that Travis has an exceptional ability to evade defenders, even with his back turned.

This led to a discussion about another of Travis’s standout traits — his uncanny connection with quarterback Patrick Mahomes in finding open spaces on the field. And Jason had more to contribute to this aspect of his brother’s game.

Travis is a very instinctual player, says Jason

Jason further pinpointed Travis’s versatility, noting how his younger brother is not only great with Patrick Mahomes but had a successful run with former Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith as well. He also added:

“Trav is a great player on his own, but I do agree he is a very instinctual player and he plays very free. And Pat is the same way. And somehow, both of those dudes are on the same page a lot.”

Jason basically pointed out that this synergy between Travis and Mahomes creates major challenges for opposing defenses. Their ability to adapt and improvise on the fly often leaves defensive coordinators scrambling, asking themselves, “How do you game plan against that?”

Shifting back to the ‘greatest tight end’ debate, it’s very clear that Gronkowski and Kelce have played different roles in their respective teams’ success.

Gronkowski was a key figure in the Patriots’ Super Bowl runs, consistently delivering clutch performances and crucial yards for Tom Brady. However, Kelce has now built an equally impressive case for himself in his 11-season career.

The Super Bowl tally currently favors Gronkowski with four rings to Kelce’s three. However, with the upcoming season on the horizon, Kelce has the opportunity to even the score.

Should he secure another championship and rack up 19 more touchdowns, he could match Gronkowski in rings and surpass him for the record of most career touchdowns by a tight end.