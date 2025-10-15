“He’s Been Sacked 12 Times Already”: Skip Bayless Sounds Off on Josh Allen’s MVP Chances

Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) flips the ball in the air as Atlanta Falcons defensive end Jalon Walker (11) applies the defensive pressure during the second half of a game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

After a 3-0 start to the 2025 regular season, Josh Allen seemed to be firmly in control of both the best offense in the NFL and the MVP betting odds. Now, just three weeks later, he’s a +300 underdog to win the award.

Throughout Weeks 5 and 6, Allen has posted a completion percentage of 64.9%, which is notably below the league average. Even though his Bills were able to start 4-0, those four wins came against teams that have a combined record of 3-21.

As a result, the word “fraudulent” is starting to pop up more and more, but according to Skip Bayless, it is Buffalo’s supporting cast, rather than Allen, that needs to be the focus of the criticism. Skip also admitted that Allen has fallen off the MVP radar due to these losses. “Their defense is third worst against the run,” Bayless highlighted before suggesting that Bill’s game plan simply appears to be “Josh or bust.”

“ Josh is now 13th in QBR, which is not MVP quality, and he’s been sacked 12 times already,” Skip noted. “They are saying Superman or bust. They are relying on Josh Allen to make three or four viral plays a game to win the football game, and I don’t think that will work,” he added.

When you look at the numbers, there’s certainly a case for Bayless’ claims here. Through the first six weeks of the season, the Bills’ defense ranks 16th in points allowed, 14th in yards allowed, and their opponents are averaging 5.7 yards per play, the eighth-highest rate in the league.

They’ve given up the second-most rushing yards of any team, and the 5.8 rushing yards that they are allowing per attempt is the highest in the league, which makes it incredibly easy for opposing clubs to keep the ball out of Allen’s hands.

A loss to the surging New England Patriots and Drake Maye could be justified a bit. But now that they’ve lost to a middling Atlanta Falcons team with a questionable QB prospect in Michael Penix Jr., Bayless isn’t so sure that the Bills are to be regarded as a top-tier squad right now.

“Buffalo, right here, right now, is not better than Kansas City. They are not better than Denver, not better than Indy, not better than Pittsburgh… They are falling down into the pack.”

Thankfully, for both Allen and the rest of his herd, they’ll get to regroup with a bye in Week 7 before taking on the lowly Carolina Panthers in Week 8. Considering that the Panthers have just 39 regular-season wins since David Tepper took over the organization, it’s safe to say that it’ll be a great bounce-back spot for the Bills.

Should they somehow manage to lose, however, then it may just be time to sound the panic alarms in Buffalo, New York.