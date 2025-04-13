Shedeur Sanders’ QB Coach Details How Coach Prime is Handling Son’s Draft Stock Slide Prior to the NFL Draft

Oct 7, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts as he talks to son and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) after a penalty against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the second half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Once considered to be a guaranteed top three pick in this year’s draft, Sander has seen his projections fall all the way to the ninth overall pick in recent days. While some suggest that his slow release time is to blame for the downturn in interest from NFL scouts, others point to the flashy wrist watches and larger-than-life personality.

While dad Deion Sanders certainly faced his own share of naysayers throughout his draft process in 1989, that was nothing compared to today’s whirlwind of headlines and online scrutiny. So, how is he coping with all this?

Either way, his stock is down and it has shown no signs of reversing the trend. On the latest episode of The Rich Eisen Show, guest host, Tom Pelissero, sat down with Sanders’ quarterback coach, Darrell Colbert Jr., to assess the faltering nature of the 23 year old’s draft stock. Thankfully, the prospect’s hall-of-fame father and former head coach, Deion Sanders, is reportedly taking it in stride.

“He’s comfortable with it because he knows that he’s prepared Shedeur for all of this stuff. Early on, before any of this stuff even started, he said ‘Man, they are going to come out with all kinds of stuff about you that’s going to try to get you to drop so you can drop down to certain teams.’ It’s been true. Everything he said has been true, so he’s prepared him for this moment. He’s not worries about it.”

It’s clear where Shedeur’s confidence comes from, and it is even more apparent that it has served him well throughout this process.

While Colbert admitted to being a bit perplexed by the change in sentiment toward Sanders as a QB prospect, he also added that his 2024 Golden Arm award-winning talent has been unrattled by the recent waves of criticism.

“It’s crazy how you go from everybody at the end of the season saying he’s, at the latest, going to go number three, and now you’re dropping even though nothing has changed. We haven’t played any football, so how does that change? That’s what’s crazy about all this stuff, but he’s been even keeled with all of this stuff.”

In highlighting that several scouts have come away from meetings with Sanders feeling impressed, Colbert maintains that the majority of criticisms surrounding his client is nothing more than manufactured hate that is intended to generate clicks and engagement. Thankfully, the Sanders family appears to have been well-prepared for the media’s onslaught.

While fans will have to wait until April 24th before finding out where the former Buffalo will land, the consensus seems to suggest that his drop in value may prove to be of help. A later draft selection should see Sanders join a much more favorable roster, giving him a much better chance at finding success in the future.

Nevertheless, every NFL Draft is sure to come with its fair bit of surprises. Until night one is officially upon us, it will be difficult to have much confidence in knowing who goes where.