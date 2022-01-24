“Not as dissapointed as the 49ers will be that they didn’t draft me”: When Aaron Rodgers made a bold claim that aged poorly after 0-4 record against San Francisco 49ers in the postseason

Aaron Rodgers fell once again at the hands of the 49ers in the playoffs. And his former comment is coming to bite him once again.

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers were destined for a deep playoff run this year after another season-ending with them locking up the No.1 seed. But after not trailing for the entirety of the game, the Packers lost on a last-second field goal, putting an end to all hopes for the team.

This made Rodgers’ record 0-4 against the 49ers in the postseason. And with only 1 Super Bowl, Aaron Rodgers legacy took a major setback last night.

Aaron Rodgers is 0-4 against his hometown team San Francisco 49ers.

Aaron Rodgers hoped that his childhood favourite team the San Francisco 49ers would draft him first overall back in 2005. But instead went with Alex Smith. Rodgers had an iconic interview back then.

Aaron Rodgers predicted that the 49ers would regret not drafting him. Safe to say that prediction came true pic.twitter.com/LOe7QJXzqu — MyBookie – Bet With The Best (@MyBookie) January 22, 2022

But despite being one of the greatest QB’s to ever play the game, Rodgers has only 1 Super Bowl. And has lost to the 49ers every single time he has faced them in the playoffs.

What a Game With his 0-4 record against the 49ers, Aaron Rodgers now has the most playoff losses vs a single opponent in NFL history pic.twitter.com/PxPKIzB61K — Mark my words – Trumps Going to Prison (@TrumpKilledUs) January 23, 2022

Rodgers had another incredible season. He ended the season ranked first in the NFL in touchdown percentage (7.0), interception percentage (0.8), passer rating (111.9), QBR (68.8) and adjusted net yards per attempt (8.0). He led the league in all the same categories last season during his MVP season.

But once again could not translate it to success in the postseason. With his future with the Packers in question, it is still unknown if we will ever see Rodgers 49ers rematch in the postseason.

Also Read: “Aaron Rodgers also got immunized against winning in the postseason”: Skip bayless uses packers qb’s vaccination fiasco to crush him for upset loss to the 49ers