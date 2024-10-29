“He’s Been That Way Since Day One”: WR Raves About Russell Wilson’s Work Ethic as a Steelers QB

Oct 28, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) throws a pass against the New York Giants during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

After the dreadful two years at Denver, no one expected much from a 35-year-old Russell Wilson at Pittsburgh. But based on the first two games of the QB this season, it seems like he has turned back the clock.

Advertisement

In his first two games with the Steelers, Russ has thrown for an impressive 542 yards with 3 touchdowns, and no interceptions. For someone who was sidelined due to an injury, the Super Bowl-winning playmaker’s return with such a strong performance has elated both fans and teammates alike.

Pittsburgh WR Calvin Austin, in an interview, was asked if he was surprised by the pace at which Russ has integrated with the offensive cohort. In response, Austin expressed no surprise, as Wilson’s greatness was evident from the day he entered the Steelers facility.

Calvin revealed that one of the reasons behind Russ’ good showing so far has been his communication with his receivers. Russ constantly motivates them and encourages them to never give up in their pursuit of receptions.

“Man, he’s been that way since day one. You know he’s always talking to us receivers, telling us to keep hunting, keep going to the ball, [that the ball] will find us and it did.”

Postgame with #Steelers WR/returner Calvin Austin III, who had a punt return TD and a receiving TD from Russell Wilson: “He’s always talking to us receivers, telling us to keep hunting, keep going, the ball is going to find us. Just like he said, it did.” pic.twitter.com/TqhTtstLJ4 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 29, 2024

While credit goes to Russ for believing in himself, it’s hard to overlook the contribution and the risk taken by HC Mike Tomlin in thrusting the QB into the starter position.

Tomlin stuck to his decision of having Wilson at QB1

Before the season began, the Steelers head coach publicly announced Russell Wilson over Justin Fields as his QB1 for the season. Tomlin’s decision was based on Wilson’s years of NFL experience, and giving him the starter tag was rewarding him for “the fruits of his labor.”

But the script changed when Russ got injured and Fields had to take over, and boy, did he take over. In the 6 games that he started, the former Bears quarterback threw for 1,106 yards with 5 TDs, leading the Steelers to a stellar 4-2 record.

When your backup is in such fine form, replacing him with a Russell Wilson, who last played last Christmas, is truly a bold move. Tomlin, known for making tough calls, upheld his reputation by benching Fields for Russ. The result? The Steelers are 2-0 under their officially announced QB1.

Although Russ is still rusty, he appears to have regained the fight within him that was lost in Denver. His strained relationship with Sean Payton was one reason for his struggles there, but now, with Tomlin expressing so much faith in him at the Steelers, it’s understandable why Russ is looking like his Seattle self.

If things continue this way, the Steelers with Russ at the helm, have a great shot at making it to the Super Bowl.