Calvin Austin III Credits a Steelers Coach for Punt Return TD, But It Isn’t Mike Tomlin

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (19) celebrates his twenty-nine yard pass reception for a touchdown against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Steelers came out with their sixth win of the season, winning 26-18 against the Giants on MNF for their third consecutive victory. The defense balled out in a low-scoring encounter, marred by officiating errors. Russell Wilson too delivered another assuring performance but the major credit for the win goes to Calvin Austin III.

The receiver had a career day, accounting for total TDs scored in the game, by both teams! He had 3 receptions for 54 yards and a receiving TD. But the highlight of the day was his first TD, returning a punt for 75 yards.

Speaking to NFL Insider Mike Garafolo after the match, Austin credited the Steelers’ special team coach, Danny Smith, and his teammates for the special moment:

“You know we have been talking about it all week, coach Danny and my teammates. It was just a perfect block, perfect setup. It was just all 11 and great coaching. Just everything, his intensity and passion for the game. He got our backs. So when we do something special like that, it is for him.”

Postgame with #Steelers WR/returner Calvin Austin III, who had a punt return TD and a receiving TD from Russell Wilson: “He’s always talking to us receivers, telling us to keep hunting, keep going, the ball is going to find us. Just like he said, it did.” pic.twitter.com/TqhTtstLJ4 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 29, 2024

Calvin shared that he and Coach Smith have been discussing punt return strategies throughout the season, and everything seemed to click today.

He expressed deep admiration for the 70-year-old Danny Smith, now in his 11th season with the franchise, highlighting the coach’s unique drive, intensity, and passion on the field.

Austin was also full of praise for Wilson, who seems to have reinvented himself, reviving his career in the Steel City. Many had doubts about him and thought he would spend the season on the bench behind Justin Fields.

But it took him just one opportunity to prove he can still do it. Calvin and his teammates knew ever since he landed in Steel City that Russ would ball out.

Austin hails Wilson and his impact on the offense

Russell Wilson has rolled back the years, making big plays for another team with strong defense. Many favored Fields to retain the job, thinking the Super Bowl winner had nothing left in him.

But he is now back on the path to the Hall of Fame. Austin isn’t surprised to see Russ locked in and perform well as he pointed out the QB has been like this since day 1.

Austin revealed that Wilson converses with the receivers every day, boosting their confidence and telling them to keep going and running and he will get them the ball.

“He’s been that way since day one. He’s always talking to us receivers, telling us to keep hunting, keep going, the ball is going to find us. Just like he said, it did.”

Wilson threw for 278 yards, completing 20 out of 28 passes along with one TD pass to Austin.

The Steelers are now 6-2 which many didn’t think would happen, heading into the bye-week. However, Calvin stated that they all believed in themselves and Mike Tomlin, who led the way and they just followed his plan. They take on the Commanders after the break in week 10 on November 10th.