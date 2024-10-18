“He’s Changed. He’s Got a Very Serious Girlfriend”: Baker Mayfield Fires Shots at College Friend, Ravens TE Mark Andrews

From 2015-2017, Baker Mayfield and Mark Andrews were with the Oklahoma Sooners together before heading to the Cleveland Browns and the Baltimore Ravens respectively. In Oklahoma, they developed a friendship for the ages. But going to different teams after sharing such a great dynamic really affected their friendship and they hardly remained in touch.

Fortunately, despite their time away from each other, the humor and the camaraderie still exist, as Mayfield spoke about his friend during an interview recently.

Now that they’re set to play against each other in the upcoming week, Mayfield was asked about his former teammate and he replied with sheer sarcasm and yet a subtle hint of love. Even the reporters in the room were heard giggling to themselves as they watched Mayfield dish it out to his dear friend.

“He’s changed, he’s got a very serious girlfriend. Some people think he’s gone soft. I’m not one of those people, but people are murmuring. There’s Whispers out there. Love you Mark.“

Baker Mayfield says his former Oklahoma teammate, Ravens TE Mark Andrews, won’t talk to him during the regular season and says he’s getting “soft.” Fun ribbing here. pic.twitter.com/NOSsYHwYxp — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) October 17, 2024

Though they’re not as close anymore, Andrews showed great signs of respect and care when he avenged Mayfield against Nick Bosa of the San Francisco 49ers.

Andrews takes revenge on Nick Bosa

In 2019, Mark Andrews came to his friend’s support after Mayfield was sacked by the 49ers’ defensive end Nick Bosa. After making the tackle, Bosa did a celebration that involved him planting a flag, which came across as disrespectful.

In the same season, the 49ers faced off against Andrews’ Ravens and after the tight end caught a touchdown pass, he gathered his teammates and imitated Bosa’s celebration, in what seemed to be revenge for his friend and former teammate.

Interestingly, it was Mayfield himself who began this war of flag-waving in 2017 when Oklahoma won over Bosa and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Now, the Ravens will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Mayfield will lock horns with his dear friend Andrews on 22nd October. All bets will be off and both the former teammates will try to outplay each other for the ultimate glory and yet, their bond will remain unaffected.