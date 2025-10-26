“He’s Even Moving Diagonally”: Mack Hollins’ Hilarious ‘Bishop’ Pre-Game Outfit Sends Patriots Fans Into a Frenzy (Video)

Oct 19, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins (13) reacts after making a catch against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Mack Hollins is one quirky dude. From walking around barefoot to avoiding veggies, he’s as unique as they come. On top of that, he doesn’t use utensils when eating and even drops peanut M&M’s into his water after wins.

Now, on the latest episode of Hollins’ eccentricities, the wide receiver showed up at the New England Patriots game today in a Halloween outfit. And, of course, it wasn’t your typical costume.

This year, Hollins dressed as a bishop. That’s right, the piece from chess. The highlight, though, was how he fully committed to the bit, walking diagonally like a bishop moves across the board. And he completed the look in true Mack Hollins fashion: barefoot.

Naturally, fans had some fun reacting to the clip of Hollins. “Mack is so committed to the bit, he’s even moving diagonally. Love it!!” one wrote.

“Love how he’s so comfortable in his skin,” another penned.

“I love Mack,” someone else stated.

There were also some fans who weren’t too fond of the costume. “What a weirdo,” they wrote.

At the end of the day, though, Hollins’s costume isn’t what he’s most focused on. He has a big game against the Cleveland Browns today and needs to lock in. If the Patriots can win their fifth straight, they’ll firmly announce their presence in the AFC North. To be fair, they already have by beating the Buffalo Bills earlier this month, but a win in Week 8 would further cement their status as real contenders.

Hollins is only a WR3 on the depth chart, yet has made a name for himself in recent years as a red zone threat. He’s also a great blocker for a receiver, runs great routes, and has solid hands. He is a great role player who a lot of teams have welcomed with open arms.

The Pats are the sixth team that Hollins has played for in his nine-year career. And even though he’s never logged more than 600 receiving yards in a season, he’s made a name for himself as a consummate professional. But he’s also known for his weird quirks, which were on full display yet again on the way to the game today. You have to admire a man for staying true to himself.