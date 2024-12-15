“Not a Lot of Cameras There”: Heisman Winner Travis Hunter Feels Florida Players Are “Overlooked” in College Football and the NFL

Travis Hunter finally got his hands on the elusive Heisman Trophy. The Buffs’ dual-threat star dominated the odds since the start of the season and it came down to only 200-something points. But as it turns out, it was enough for him to become only the second defensive player in college football history to lift the trophy. With this win, he becomes just the fifth Heisman winner from Florida, following the likes of Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry.

Speaking at a press conference after his win, Travis Hunter reflected on the relentless grind that brought him to this moment. He emphasized the challenges of coming from Florida, explaining that he had to work even harder to gain recognition.

Hunter noted that players from the Sunshine State often don’t receive the same attention and media coverage as athletes from other states, making his journey to the spotlight even more meaningful.

“My dad and my mom have always been in my life. My dad played football growing up. So he knows what it takes to grind and go get what you need because you’re going to be overlooked coming out of Florida. There’s not a lot of cameras there.”

Hunter, who was the top recruit in the 2022 class, initially pledged to Florida State before making headlines by switching his commitment to Jackson State, where he played under then-coach Deion Sanders during his signing ceremony. This pivotal decision ultimately led him to the University of Colorado, where he thrived with the Buffaloes.

Florida, with its warm climate allowing year-round training, is a powerhouse for athletic talent. The state ranks third in producing college athletes, including football players, trailing only Texas and California. Florida has long been a hotbed for college recruitment.

Currently, as per Bleacher Report, 238 active NFL players hail from Florida, the third highest of any state, behind Texas and California. Considering both states have populations roughly ten million larger than Florida’s, this is an impressive feat.

However, Travis may have a point when it comes to media coverage. He believes a state that produces such an abundance of talent deserves more recognition and greater media attention—certainly more than markets like New York, which don’t produce nearly as much football talent.

Travis Hunter’s historic Heisman win makes him the fifth Floridian to claim the award, joining the likes of Steve Spurrier, Danny Wuerffel, Derrick Henry, and Lamar Jackson. Perhaps his victory will shine a brighter spotlight on the Sunshine State and the athletes it continues to produce.