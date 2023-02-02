“New Beginnings”: Tom Brady’s Rumored Girlfriend Veronika Rajek Shares Cryptic Message After the QB’s Retirement Announcement

Tom Brady, the man, the myth, the legend. When he first burst onto the scene, no one really expected him to become a franchise QB. He did not enter into the league with a big reputation and was expected to serve as a backup QB for an extended period of time.

However, coach Belichick saw something special in the young lad and gave him a go and the rest, as they say, is history. One after the other, Brady went on to topple several records and ended up guiding the New England Patriots to as many as 6 Super Bowl titles.

Post that, many thought that it was time for him to say goodbye to his favorite sport. However, Tom defied all expectations by signing a deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. Moreover, he even dragged his good friend Rob Gronkowski out of retirement and ended up winning another title.

However, after the 2021 season ended, Brady finally decided to call it quits. It felt like he made the right call as had hinted through interviews that he wants to dedicate more time to his family. Surprisingly, Brady announced that he is un-retiring, just few weeks after biding adieu to the NFL.

Veronika Rajek posts ‘Magic of New Beginnings’ story after Tom Brady’s retirement announcement

While several fans and experts lashed out at Brady for making hasty calls, many were delighted to see the GOAT take the field once again. However, it didn’t really prove to be a good call as Tom’s numbers weren’t that good this year and he had to go through a lot of personal issues.

His marriage with Gisele Bundchen came to an end, his FTX investment yielded poor results, and he was named in a $12 billion lawsuit on behalf of American consumers. Amidst all this, probably the most positive news regarding Brady were the rumors about him dating Slovakian bombshell Veronika Rajek.

The Instagram model had showered love on Tom after watching his heroics in a game last year against the Saints. Post that, Veronika ended up going crazy viral and although she has stated on several occasions that she might just be Tom’s superfan, Brady admirers are not willing to accept it.

Most recently, after Tom announced his retirement for the second time, Rajek posted a cryptic message on her Instagram story. “Trust the magic of new beginnings. Welcome February,” the message read. Yet again, she didn’t mention TB12’s name or initials, but the timing is just too good to call this a mere co-incidence.

It will be interesting to see if the Brady-dating hints continue to flow in or not as he has now retired for the final time, probably.

