“It pains Gisele Bündchen to see me get hit out there”: Tom Brady hints that retirement may be an option for the sake of his wife and family

After 22 seasons, Tom Brady might finally hang up his boots after a legendary career. And his wife Gisele Bundchen might be an important reason why.

If Sunday’s game against the Rams was indeed Tom Brady’s final game in the NFL, the GOAT left us with one last epic comeback that we had all grown used to expect.

Brady, even though did not have the greatest of days statistically, had another almost legendary Brady-Esque afternoon yesterday. Similar to a historic game, Brady fell 27-3 with 7 minutes left in the 3rd quarter. But then rallied the Bucs from a 27-3 second-half deficit with help from three Los Angeles turnovers, tying the game on Leonard Fournette’s nine-yard run on fourth-and-inches with 42 seconds remaining.

However, a Matthew Stafford- Cooper Kupp final drive masterclass denied Brady another shot at an unreal comeback. The duo teared through the Bucs defence, leading to a chip shot field goal to win the game.

Tom Brady might retire to spend more time with his wife Gisele and his kids.

During the latest episode of his Let’s Go podcast, Brady opened up about being grateful to still be playing his future.

“As I’ve gotten older I think the best part is, football is extremely important in my life and it means a lot to me and I care about what we’re trying to accomplish as a team, and my teammates. The biggest difference now that I’m older is I have kids now and I care about them a lot as well.”

“My wife is my biggest supporter,” Brady said. “It pains her to see me get hit out there, and she deserves what she needs from me as a husband and my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad. I’m gonna spend some time with them and give them what they need, because they’ve really been giving me what I need the last six months — to do what I need to do and I said this a few years ago.”

“It’s what relationships are all about. Not always about what I want. It’s about what we want as a family. And I’m gonna spend a lot of time with them and figure out in the future what’s next.”

It should be interesting to see how the future pans out for both Tom Brady and the Bucs.

