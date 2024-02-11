Move Over the Grammys, Taylor Swift Has a Life Sized Cake, Ignitable Cake And Much More Achieved in One NFL Season

Feb 4, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Taylor Swift accepts the award for best pop vocal album during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY

A talented English baker has pulled off a feat in culinary artistry while paying homage to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s love story ahead of the Super Bowl. To do so, Lara Mason created a captivating sculpture as an homage to the global star.

Baker Lara Mason poured over 38 hours of meticulous work into this masterpiece, using an impressive 130kg (287lbs) of ingredients to bring it to life. Admiring Swift as a beacon of inspiration, Mrs. Mason remarked, “She’s simply marvelous, a true role model for young hearts.”

The cake rendition of Swift stands adorned in Kansas City Chiefs regalia, clutching a Super Bowl trophy in homage to her partner, Chiefs star Travis Kelce. Originally planned as a duo, the sculpture of Swift now stands solo against an expanse of anticipation, captivating millions through Mrs. Mason’s TikTok channel.

Standing at 7ft (2.13m), this towering creation is Mrs. Mason’s pièce de résistance fortified with a labyrinthine internal scaffold crafted alongside her devoted partner. Red velvet and vanilla flavors pay homage to the Chiefs’ iconic livery, while Mrs. Mason’s twin daughters find joy in each stage of the sculpture’s evolution.

Mrs. Mason has crafted many confectionery marvels in her illustrious career, each a testament to her artistry and a symphony of flavors and forms that transcends the mundane, offering a taste of the sublime.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Merchandise Flying Off the Shelf

According to different reports, products like ignitable cakes, sweatshirts, Taylor and Travis inspired candles have been all the rage this NFL season. The financial impact of Taylor Swift’s epic involvement in the NFL has been much talked about. Even the introduction of the new apparel line by NFL Merch, in association with Kristin Juszczyk comes under the umbrella of NFL growing wider in its audience and reaching a new target audience, one that they’ve always wanted to get though to, but never could.

Thus the impact she has had on the NFL has been much grander than what comes out of the headlines. It is the intrinsic sense of validation that her work and personality bring to so many people which have poured over into the new world she enters. With Travis Kelce by her side.