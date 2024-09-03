“He’s Going to Make Mistakes”: Bears Chairman Urges Fans to Be “Patient” With Caleb Williams

Chicago Bears fans are definitely excited as rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, who has a lot of hopes riding on himself, gears up for his NFL debut. However, Bears chairman George McCaskey seems to be trying to pump the brakes on the hype train.

Advertisement

In an interview with the Chicago Sun-Times, McCaskey delivered a reality check, reminding the fanbase that Williams’ rookie season will be a rollercoaster ride. He emphasized the importance of patience, highlighting the typical challenges faced by No. 1 draft picks and noting that progress in the NFL takes time.

George McCaskey said:

“Caleb’s got a lot of support — a solid defense, good receivers, good offensive line, a good running game, tight ends. But I hope people will be patient. There are going to be growing pains. He’s going to make mistakes. That’s part of the learning process for any young quarterback.”

These comments stirred up quite a reaction on the “Breakfast Ball” show. And analyst Danny Parkins, a die-hard Bears fan, wasn’t buying what McCaskey was selling.

He called the chairman’s remarks “boring”, “cowardly” and “lame,” arguing that after a 38-year Super Bowl drought, fans deserve to feel excited.

Parkins wholeheartedly believes the fanbase is well aware of the potential struggles ahead but wants to embrace the optimism of having a potential franchise QB.

That said, these cautionary comments by the Bears chairman also pointed out the disconnect in their own confidence in making Caleb a team captain.

Caleb Williams was named Bears team captain in his rookie year

The Bears‘ locker room has long been waiting for a prospect like Caleb, who has already made his mark in the offseason. In just a few short months, the 2024 No. 1 overall pick has also earned enough respect from his teammates to be named one of Chicago’s eight captains for the upcoming season.

Williams, however, isn’t alone in this leadership role. He’s joined by offensive stars DJ Moore, Cole Kmet, and veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis.

On the defensive side, linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and TJ Edwards, safety Kevin Byard, and cornerback Jaylon Johnson round out the captain’s crew.

This captaincy isn’t just handed out because of the hype; it’s voted on by the players themselves. For a rookie to snag this honor speaks volumes about Williams’ impact on the team. All that offseason conversations about his leadership skills? Looks like it wasn’t just talk.

Now, all eyes turn to the Week 1 bout against the Titans. Tennessee’s defense was a bit flimsy last year, giving up over 227 passing yards per game. Could this be the perfect stage for Williams to make a splash in his NFL debut? Bears fans are certainly hoping so.