“He’s Like a Bulldog”: Jason Kelce Reminisces His On-Field Encounter With Aaron Donald

Jason Kelce couldn’t help but rave about a fellow retiree in a recent episode of his “New Heights” podcast, reminiscing about the tough battles they had on the field. It’s none other than former Los Angeles Rams Aaron Donald, who needs no introduction. Jason even expressed that facing the 10-time Pro Bowler was a whole different ball game.

It can be said with certainty that Aaron Donald’s insane mix of speed and power could wreck any offensive game plan. But it wasn’t the same when he faced the Philadelphia Eagles, especially with Jason Kelce in the center. The latter wouldn’t mind locking horns with the Rams’ Defensive Tackle, much to Donald’s dismay.

Whenever they faced off, Kelce would often lend a hand to his guard in fending off Aaron. Consequently, Aaron would playfully mock Kelce, questioning why his guard needed extra help. To which Kelce would reply with a grin, “You think I’m gonna leave you one-on-one? You’re the best player in the NFL. We’re not just gonna let you ruin the game, Aaron.”

“So Aaron, luckily I never had to block him 1-on-1. Like he’s usually outside rushing a guard.” Jason added, “He’s so relentless. He’s like a bulldog down there that is just mad and angry. I’m like, ‘Man we’re just playing football. Why are you mad at me? I’m just trying to do my job.’”

Kelce even highlighted how diverse NFL defensive players can be and how teams strategize against players with just speed or finesse; however, facing someone like Aaron Donald is something different. Kelce hailed the former Los Angeles Rams man as one of the best due to his “relentless” pursuit of excellence.

Credit, however, goes to Kelce, as Donald never managed to sack the quarterback in the five games they faced off. Apart from that, Donald’s impressive career tally of 111 sacks in ten years speaks volumes about his dominance on the field.

The Respect Between Aaron Donald and Jason Kelce Is Mutual

Jason Kelce and Aaron Donald both retired within a short span, with Kelce announcing his retirement on March 4, followed by Donald on March 15. In a recent interview with Chris Long on his “Green Light” podcast, Donald didn’t hold back when asked about the toughest offensive lineman he faced during his stellar career. Without hesitation, he singled out Kelce as the one who gave him the most trouble.

“I hated playing against Philly. Kelce; his little fast a** always ran full. He would snap the ball and run over right now, and just- I’m like, bro, you got some good guards, let them work. You don’t got to help them every time,” Donald said. “I’m like every single play every time I played the Eagles, bro I really never really got no one-on-ones I probably had like one or two during a game, and that would be it.”

Despite being the 16th defensive lineman with the most sacks in NFL history, Aaron Donald surprisingly never manages to sack QBs from two teams. One was the New York Jets, though Donald only faced them twice.

The other team is the Eagles, as we previously discussed, against whom Donald went 1-4 in five games. Throughout those matchups, he only secured five solo tackles and five assists. Nevertheless, the camaraderie and mutual respect shared between Donald and Jason Kelce serve as an inspiration for future generations.