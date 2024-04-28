Travis Kelce Reveals if There Is a Kelce Family Reality TV Show in the Works

There is no denying that Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is made for the big stage, as stardom comes naturally to him. Moreover, with three Super Bowl rings to his name and a blossoming relationship with Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, along with his family, has become a household name. So, planning a reality TV show around them doesn’t sound like a bad idea.

Interestingly, for the past few weeks, there have been intense rumors swirling around how TV producers are lining up to produce a Kelce family reality TV show. It could surely turn out to be a treat for both the Swifties and football fans, but Travis Kelce isn’t at all interested in doing another reality show.

Kelce is already shooting for a game show “Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?” which he will be hosting this year. Extra host Billy Bush recently visited the game show set to chat with Travis, and during the interview, he cleverly asked if a new family reality show was in the works.

“I’ve heard something about ‘Keeping Up with the Kelces,’ a family reality show.” Billy Bush playfully brought up, to which Travis replied, “Oh, no! The reality show is in my past. I don’t think I’d ever do a reality show.”

Travis Kelce was quick to dismiss the rumors, asserting that he would never do another reality show. He explained that he has already done one and now only plans to take on new challenges.

Travis Kelce’s Reality TV Past

Travis Kelce had his own reality TV show named “Catching Kelce” that aired on E! in 2016. Back then, Kelce was still far away from the stardom he has since gained with the Chiefs. The seven-episode series was all about finding true love among the 50 female contestants who participated in the show from all over the country.

While Kelce’s show didn’t turn many heads back in 2016, it’s now regularly featured on social media, with fans sharing hilarious clips from the show. Even those who actually watched it have been clamoring for season 2, though it seems unlikely. But he interestingly told Billy Bush, “Maybe Jason and Kylie. Maybe you guys pick up the reality life.”

He hinted at who would be perfect for the show: his brother, Jason Kelce, who is enjoying retirement life, and his sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce. It sure seems like a good idea. They are just as entertaining, with a lovely family that could add to the show’s appeal. So, would you tune in to a Kelce Reality TV Show?