NFL Poster Boy Patrick Mahomes Is Not His Favorite Teammate Travis Kelce’s Favorite Mate

Oct 10, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) interrupts tight end Travis Kelce (87) while talking with a report after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Apart from being a superstar in the game, Patrick Mahomes is also a fun-loving guy who has frequently been involved in locker room stories.

He is currently one of the biggest rising stars in the NFL, and his presence with the Kansas City Chiefs has been significant ever since he first started with them as a quarterback.

In the locker room, players are frequently observed having fun, making jokes about one another, and playing games. In one such recent viral video, Kansas City Chiefs players can be seen answering a few fun-filled questions

Who is Patrick Mahomes’ Favorite Teammate?

In the viral video, Orlando Brown Jr. was seen asking his teammates one by one about who is their favorite teammate. The majority of them chose Travis Kelce.

First, he approached Creed Humphrey and asked the question. Creed stated, “Man, I don’t have a teammate, everyone is cool,” Then Orlando approached Patrick and asked him the same question, to which he replied, “I mean, I love Orlando, but Travis is barely ahead, but Orlando is second.”

Patrick selected Travis as his favorite teammate, but when Orlando asked Travis the same question, Travis did not vote for Patrick. “Man, I have so many favorite teammates, so many to choose from, and I’m being stared in the face, so I just want to say Austin Reiter,” Travis responded.

Travis appears to have abandoned Patrick, but this is just locker room fun. On the field, however, Patrick and Travis rarely abandon one another. They form a strong team and Travis has been a huge help to Patrick in his journey from rookie to starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs.

