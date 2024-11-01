Puka Nacua Out For Six Weeks? DK Metcalf to Miss Rams Game? Injury Expert Analyzes MCL & PCL Sprains

As the struggling Rams take on the divisional rivals, the Seahawks, they will do it without their star receiver Puka Nacua. The BYU Alum reinjured his knee in practice.

This was always a concern as he returned to the field after only five weeks following a posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) sprain. According to injury expert Dr. Jesse Morse, this kind of grade 2 often takes 6-8 weeks to fully recover. Depending upon the severity, this could mean that he be out for another six weeks.

According to Rams insider Jourdan Rodrigue, Nacua was listed as “limited” after being unable to attend today’s scheduled press conference. Currently, there is no set timeline for his return, as it will depend on the severity of his injury.

Rams WR Puka Nacua was scheduled for his weekly press conference today, but was not able to do it because he left practice with a knee injury, per a team official. He will be listed as “limited” on the injury report. McVay next speaks tomorrow. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) October 31, 2024

If Nacua has aggravated the knee injury he’s been managing for the past five weeks, he could face a lengthy stint on the sidelines. However, if it’s only a minor tweak, he may be able to return within a month.

In his return last week, Nacua played 53% of the snaps and recorded seven receptions for 106 yards. With him out, the offense will again revolve around Cooper Kupp, who too returned from an ankle injury last week. Kupp has been the subject of trade talks but with Puka out, there is no way the Rams can trade him now.

Demarcus Robinson and TuTu Atwell will once again get the lion’s share of snaps.

As for the Seahawks, they might be without their star receiver DK Metcalf. As per Dr Morse, DK suffered an MCL Sprain and didn’t practice this week. He probably has a bruised bone and might want to play but he is simply not ready to return.

” DK may or may not be back. He didn’t return to practice this week. MCL Sprains are significant, they hurt and in a lot of times, it’s hard because guys get tackled on the outside, and this re-sprains.”

Metcalf didn’t play in the loss against the Bills last week but Mike MacDonald is optimistic about his return on Sunday. Tyler Lockett, returning from an oblique injury, alongside Jackson Smith will take on the load, with Tight End Noah Fant also returning.