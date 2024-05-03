Comedian Jeff Ross Reveals the Crazy Story Of How Tom Brady Agreed To Get Roasted Live On Netflix

Tom Brady, apart from winning seven Super Bowl titles, has surprised his fans with his other unique talents. Last year, he produced and acted in a movie, “80 For Brady,” which made waves in the entertainment industry. Now, he is making a comeback with Netflix’s “The Greatest Roast of All Time.” But, what sparked this idea?

Courtesy of comedian Jeff Ross, for making Tom Brady’s roast possible. Ross recently appeared on the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” talk show where he had a crazy story to tell about Brady’s dream to get roasted.

Jeff Ross mentioned that during Tom Brady’s last Super Bowl game in 2021, he got the opportunity to chat with Brady about his roast show. With just three hours remaining until the big finale against the Kansas City Chiefs, Brady was caught peeking at the comedian’s Instagram stories. Ross stated,

“I caught him in the last Super Bowl he won about three years ago. I saw him looking at my Instagram stories. I was posting jokes about the Super Bowl and I happen to see Tom Brady’s verified account. He’s playing in the Super Bowl in three hours. I was like, This is what this guy’s doing right before the Super Bowl.”

It surprised Ross, that instead of preparing for the Super Bowl, Brady was enjoying his content. But, he was quite impressed, when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers went on to win the game with a huge margin of 31-9. He quickly wrote a message to TB12 stating how he could be a great person to have a roast show, including some former NFL players such as Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman.

Excited upon hearing the idea, Brady signed the contract for “The Greatest Roast of All Time” just days after. However, the roast was expected to take place in 2022, but it was delayed due to Brady’s decision to un-retire and to play in the 2022 season.

Staying true to his words, Tom is now taking center stage for the first-ever live and unedited roasting session on Netflix. It will include a lineup of former NFL players, such as Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman, Andy Ross, Drew Bledsoe, and Bill Belichick among many others. Each one of them will take playful jabs at the former quarterback during the show which is set to take place at Kia Forum, in Los Angeles on May 5th.

Tom Brady’s Competitive Spirit Shines

Jeff Ross also revealed how “The GROAT” might be one of the best roast shows ever as Tom Brady won’t let anyone dominate him. In fact, Ross observed Brady rehearsing his material whole-heartedly, and he stated his intention of winning his own roast show. He stated,

“I watched him rehearse last night. Oh, he rehearsing some of his show. Not rehearse, but running some material. And he’s ruthless. He wants to win his own roast.”

The roast show isn’t just for laughs as it is also for a good cause. Jeff Ross mentioned that all the money made from the event will support Tom Brady’s TB12 Foundation. This foundation helps athletes succeed not only in sports but also in life. The buzz is growing for Brady’s roast show, and the memorable moment is just moments away!