Snoop Dogg Once Slammed Colin Kaepernick Over Fidel Castro Praise & Advised Him To Choose Between Football and Revolution

Colin Kaepernick is one of the most talked about football stars since the past few years. He started off his career in 2011 with the San Francisco 49ers and was active in the league for six seasons.

He broke several records and quickly became the go-to guy for the team. However, his performances declined with time but he became a worldwide phenomena when he took a knee while the US national anthem was playing during a preseason game.

As expected, Colin’s actions resulted in a massive uproar on social media. While there were many who came out in his support, innumerable people even started boycotting the league as they were incredibly angry with Colin.

Snoop Dogg Once Advised Colin Kaepernick To Either Become a Revolutionary or Just Play Football

Back in 2016, renowned rapper Snoop Dogg made an appearance on the Undisputed and had his say on Colin Kaepernick. He claimed that although he understands Colin’s intentions behind the protest, he feels that the QB won’t be able to do both, play football and spearhead a protest because there are too many rules and regulations attached with the sport.

Moreover, when Shannon asked Snoop what were his thoughts on Colin’s comments on Fidel Castro, Snoop straightaway called out Colin as a hypocrite.

For the unversed, Colin had actually praised Fidel Castro for doing a lot for the people of color. However, Fidel is also notorious for taking lives of innumerable innocents which is why, people lashed out at Kaepernick for speaking on an issue he probably had very little knowledge about.

Commenting on Colin’s praise for Castro, Snoop stated, “he’s sort of kind of hypocritical in so many words because he’s pushing this, but at the same time he’s giving credit for this and this is the same abuse that Cubans been taking.”

“So it makes you hypocritical to be able to speak on this topic and that topic,” Snoop added. The globally renowned star had also claimed that for Colin, it isn’t possible to become a revolutionary while he continues to play football.

Years have passed but the Kaepernick controversy still continues to attract polarizing viewpoints.

