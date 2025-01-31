“He’s My Family”: Kylie Kelce Says She’ll Cheer for Travis Kelce But Also Root for the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX

With the Philadelphia Eagles set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LIX, perhaps no one finds themselves more torn over this matchup than Kylie Kelce. The wife of former Eagles starting center, Jason Kelce, is now being asked to choose between cheering for her husband’s former team and brother-in-law, Travis Kelce, and the Chiefs.

Given the conflicting nature of the situation, along with the fact that her family still resides within the Philadelphia community, Kelce noted “Ultimately, the plan is to go to the game and to cheer.”

She also mentioned that the family has arranged to get her daughters a pair of “Go Uncle Trav” t-shirts in order to support their favorite uncle.

In the end, she seemed to give a more definitive answer as to who she may be siding with, stating “Any other week, when I see Chiefs fans, I will tell them “Go Chiefs!” I will not be saying that for the next two weeks.”

The frustration of the situation eventually showed through, with her exclaiming “Ahh this is too hard! I don’t like this. I’m not having fun.”

Despite the obvious conflicts, Kylie asserted that she will always be proud of her extended family and the accomplishments that her brother-in-law has earned while on the field.

“Travis has been there for his [Jason] entire career, he has worked so hard… I’m always cheering Travis on. I love him, he’s my family. I will always cheer on Travis’ accomplishments… That being said, I was raised to bleed green.”

Throughout the 2024 regular season, Kelce amassed 823 receiving yards with 97 receptions and scored three touchdowns. During the Chiefs’ 23-14 victory over the Houston Texans in the divisional round of the playoffs, he became just the second player in NFL history to record 2,000 receiving yards or more in the playoffs.

Throughout this year’s playoff run, he has contributed a total of 136 receiving yards, nine receptions, and a touchdown.

With a career total of 12,151 receiving yards, the third most all-time by a tight end, in addition to having the fourth most touchdowns by a tight end in NFL history, his resume is unparalleled. The future Hall of Famer has cemented his place amongst the best to ever play the position.

Should Kansas City claim its fifth Lombardi Trophy on February 9th, he will likely be considered by many to be the greatest tight end in the history of football, if he is not regarded as so already.

As far as his sister-in-law is concerned, just know that even though “…this is very exciting. I’m mad about it.” The Kelce family is expected to be in attendance for the championship showdown in New Orleans, Louisiana. In a more positive light, whether the Chiefs win or the Eagles, the Kelce family will have something to celebrate.