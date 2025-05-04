Eagles GM Howie Roseman Details How “Process-Oriented” Jalen Hurts Is Working Hard to Win Back-to-Back Super Bowls

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is a unique character. Ryan Clark once described him as the “oldest person in the world.” If the look on his face means anything, he may enjoy squatting weights more than riding roller coasters. But what he loves most – based on his celebrations – is winning Super Bowls.

No, an NFL player exhibiting passion after capturing his first championship isn’t a surprise. It’s also not a shocker to hear that Hurts is already back in the lab preparing to defend his throne.

On a recent episode of The Rich Eisen Show, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman revealed that Hurts has essentially lived in Philly’s facility this offseason. When Eisen asked Roseman how he thinks Hurts will handle his champion status and help Eagles win the Super Bowl in 2026, Roseman said the signal-caller’s practice routines are already allowing him to get even better for the 2025 campaign.

“Jalen [has] had an unbelievable start to his career. [He’s] maybe one of the most process-oriented people I’ve ever met. And when you’re that process-oriented, it doesn’t change by success. You continue to do the things that have made you successful and that’s everything I’ve seen [from] Jalen this offseason. He’s here every day… working extremely hard.” – Howie Roseman

Hurts posted his lowest passing yardage total (2,903) and fewest passing scores (18) since becoming a full-time starter last year. However, he also recorded the best completion percentage (68.7%) and highest touchdown percentage (5.0%) of his career. Those metrics, combined with his approach, could have him playing at a Super Bowl MVP level throughout the 2025 campaign.

Howie Roseman speaks on potential Super Bowl repeat

It’s natural for a franchise to ease up a little after winning a championship. You have less pressure and angst on your shoulders when you’re looking down upon the rest of your league. It’s also much more difficult to play as the hunted every week instead of the hunter. These variables will make it tougher for Philadelphia to go back-to-back, but they’re not shying away from the challenge.

“We understand that it’s hard to win championships in the NFL… for us, picking later in the draft [and] having less resources…[we’ve] got to all do a better job… [and] find edges to compete at a championship level. And that’s the goal: to have that confetti fall on our head.” – Howie Roseman

The Eagles’ biggest edge, in the minds of many, is the “Tush Push.” The controversial play has plenty of critics, and could still potentially be banned later this offseason. At this moment, it remains a legal tactic. Roseman, head coach Nick Sirianni and others – including Donald Trump – hope it stays that way.

“I don’t think it’s any secret what we think as a team… it’s a league issue. Was happy that when we went to the White House, the president saw it our way… they’ll have a lot of conversations with that with the owners when they meet in May.” – Howie Roseman

The Tush Push’s potential removal will be an intriguing follow throughout the offseason. We’ll also learn who the Eagles will kick off their journey for back-to-back titles against two Wednesdays from now (May 14). Then, before we know it, training camp will be on the horizon. Here’s hoping you, like Hurts at Disneyland, enjoy the ride.