Before His Super Bowl Triumph, Saquon Barkley Bought a $424,500 Home for His Parents in 2018 to Fulfill a Childhood Promise

Saquon Barkley reached the NFL mountain top last season. He ran for 2,000 yards, won the Offensive Player of the Year, and captured his first Super Bowl victory. His fantastic campaign will likely go down as the best in his career. However, the accomplishment he’s most proud, may have transpired before he ever stepped on an NFL field.

Shortly after going No. 2 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft, Barkley made good on a “childhood promise.” That guarantee, according to realtor.com, was buying his parents, Alibay Barkley and Tonya Johnson – a house. And it was a gem: a 3,400 square foot, four-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath home in Whitehall, PA. The cost? A cool $424,500.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Realtor.com (@realtordotcom)

The total barely made a dent in Barkley’s rookie contract, though. His four-year, $31.2 million contract with the New York Giants more than covered things. It also enabled him to score a $3.5 million penthouse in Jersey City, NJ back in 2020.

Meanwhile, his recent two-year, $41.2 million extension from the Philadelphia Eagles set the stage for his latest real estate venture: a greater than 10,000 sq. foot property in Malvern, PA.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luxury Real Estate (@cleverestates)

Realtor.com laid out the home’s specifics in February: “The new residence features a water filtration system, three fireplaces and crown moldings throughout. It also boasts a first-floor in-law/au-pair suite and two laundry rooms. The master suite has automated Kohler bidet toilets, custom closets and a luxurious master bath adorned with marble tile. Pegged as “the heart of the home,” the chef’s kitchen features top-of-the-line appliances and an oversize walk-in pantry.”

The basement has been turned into an entertainment hub and features a custom home theater, an outfitted gym and walk-out access to the saltwater pool. Outdoor amenities have been described as a “resort-like oasis,” featuring the expansive pool, a hot tub, outdoor kitchens, and manicured lawns and gardens.”

News of Barkley’s housing upgrade became public shortly one day after the Eagles dominated Super Bowl LIX. Barkley didn’t run roughshod against the Kansas City Chiefs like he did the Los Angeles Rams and many others, but still posted 97 total yards in the win. And as sad as he was to leave the Giants, it’s safe to say he wouldn’t change a thing after his fairytale season in Philly.

“Every time I think Philly can’t take it to another level, they take it to a whole ‘nother level.” @saquon is taking it all in during his first Super Bowl parade (via @FOX29philly) pic.twitter.com/Cg29LYpufi — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 14, 2025

We don’t yet know who Barkley and the Eagles will face when they raise their Super Bowl banner to kick off the NFL’s 2025 season. Fortunately, we do know when we’ll find out. The league recently announced that the full 2025 schedule release will occur on May 14. At that time, Eagles fans can truly start salivating over the pending defense of their Super Bowl crown.