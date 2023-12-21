Deion Sanders Says Shedeur Sanders is No More on Top of His Kid Rankings; “He’s Not Sonning Like He Should”

Deion Sanders has reranked his kids as the year ends based on their performances as his ‘children’. This ‘ranking kids’ running joke started in September when he wrote the rankings of his children on Instagram. Over the last three months, based off of how they are behaving personally, academically or professionally, seems to decide where they will fall on Dad Prime’s coveted list.

Advertisement

This time around, Shedeur found himself out of the top spot, as Shilo took over the best kid position. Appearing on the Rich Eisen Show, Coach Prime revealed, “Right now, Shilo is THE GUY. Shilo had a great year, and he has been a great son, he really has.” And promptly Eisen remarks that “But Shedeur stayed Deion!”.

Advertisement

Sanders then reveals that yes, athletically, Shedeur has been balling out and doing the right things, but behind the scenes, “he’s not sonning like he should,” which leads to everyone laughing hysterically. Although coach further explains it is Shedeur’s “stipulations” for their boys’ vacation that helped him go down on the rankings.

Coach says, “he tried to plan a vacation, and his stipulations for the vacation’s like, ‘You can stay with Shilo and me and Bucky will stay together.’ I mean, why do we have to get separate homes?” And finally Eisen agrees saying, “Oh, that’ll get you downgraded.”

Shedeur Sanders Makes a Special Appearance on ‘The Rich Eisen Show’

Later in the interview, Shedeur himself makes an appearance. When Eisen points out that Shilo now stands atop, he easily concedes saying, “Shilo probably is, Shilo talks to dad a lot more” and agrees that he’s only around his father in segments and not like his brother who deserves it.

The QB of Coach Prime’s Buffaloes adds that he “accepts what’s going on” even on Eisen’s insistence that there might be more to it. Even to his humility, Coach Prime doesn’t let him off the hook saying, “He has a lot to do with what’s going on.” But as Eisen shifts the conversation to Shedeur staying at Colorado, the young QB instantly gets serious. He explains that he has been very clear with his O-linemen, saying, “Everybody’s putting everything on the line for next season. You know you gotta have confident guys around you, you can’t have indecisive people around you.”

This answer visibly impresses Coach Prime and says, “You know what, he just went up on the depth chart.” This cheers up the entire crew of Rich Eisen show and they all start clapping and claiming they have successfully played a part in this little quest of the Sanders children.

Advertisement

That seem to be the best part about Coach Prime today. He’s an icon sitting with the greatest athletes and entertainers of all time and yet he seems to be able to humanize his legend to such a great degree. Letting fans into his life and thinking like no other high performing athlete that comes to mind, that’s Prime Time for you.