“He’s Not Patrick Mahomes”: Shannon Sharpe Believes Sam Darnold Couldn’t Have Fixed the Panthers’ and Jets’ Struggles

Sam Darnold arguably has had the biggest comeback this season. After failing with the Jets and the Panthers, many wrote the QB off. But the Vikings’ gamble on Darnold proved fruitful as he has scored 35 TDs and passed for 4,153 yards this season.

This remarkable turnaround has made many wonder why Darnold couldn’t do the same for his previous teams. In Shannon Sharpe’s eyes, however, there is no “why” as the former TE made it clear that Sam couldn’t have performed at his current Vikings level for his previous franchises.

To make his stance clear, Sharpe bluntly stated that Sam Darnold is no Patrick Mahomes, who can elevate the players around him. The Chiefs quarterback can work with lower-tier players, be it receivers, running backs, or tight ends, and make it work. However, Sam can’t do the same.

For Sharpe, Sam falls into the category of quarterbacks who need strong teammates to elevate them. With the Vikings, Darnold found an incredible offensive cohort in Aaron Jones, TJ Hockenson, Justin Jefferson & Co. — something the Jets and Panthers didn’t provide Sam with.

Shannon cited a similar example in Tampa Bay with Baker Mayfield, who has been balling out as a Buccaneer. But with the Panthers, he barely made an impact and was nearly ousted from the league altogether.

“If you go out and sign a Sam Darnold, look at what you have. Do you have the roster that’s equipped to help continue to elevate him? Because if you don’t, he’s not (Patrick) Mahomes, he’s not (Joe) Burrow, he’s not Lamar (Jackson), he’s not Josh Allen… that’s not what he is and I’m not going to sit here and tell you because he’s having an outstanding year. I give credit where credit is due, but I don’t look at him as a guy that’s a multiplier.”

Sharpe’s take about Darnold not being a top-tier QB has a lot of merit. But the numbers he has put up this season might beg to differ, as Darnold has had an MVP-level season.

For instance, Darnold is only the third NFL QB to reach 3,500 passing yards, 29 TDs, and a 100+ passer rating in the first 14 games. For these stats alone, he deserves a shout in the NFL MVP race as he has arguably been the key change between the Vikings of last year and this year.

The 23-24 season saw the Vikings finish 7-10, while this season, they are already 14-2 with a game in hand. They have doubled their success from last season due to the incredible rate at which Sam has produced results.