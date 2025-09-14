“He’s Probably on Retinol”: Plastic Surgeon Weighs in on Tom Brady’s Skin Care Routine

Aug 8, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Retired New England Patriot Hall of Famer Tom Brady speaks during a statue unveiling before a game against the Washington Commanders at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Despite retirement, Tom Brady’s youthful transformation since 2022 has fueled endless speculation. Even Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless once joked about whether he “had plastic surgery to look so young.”

Advertisement

During the 2025 Super Bowl, fans on social media claimed that Brady had undergone multiple procedures, including a facelift, Botox, and laser skin resurfacing to make him look younger. However, Brady has never confirmed any of these rumors. Instead, he credited his fitness routine, disciplined diet, and heavy water intake as the secrets behind his youthful look.

Notably, Houston plastic surgeon Christopher Balinger, MD, believes Brady’s appearance reflects both medical procedures and careful skincare. “Tom Brady is as handsome as ever. And looking at his photos before and after, there are some subtle things,” Balinger said.

He suggested that Brady might use retinol, a vitamin A–based compound that boosts cell turnover and reduces fine lines, as well as undergo laser resurfacing, a treatment that removes damaged skin layers to improve tone and texture. “His skin looks really good. He’s probably on retinol. He’s probably doing some lasers, skin resurfacing,” Balinger observed.

Balinger also pointed to advanced techniques like Morpheus, which combines microneedling with radiofrequency to tighten skin and stimulate collagen, along with jawline tightening procedures that enhance facial definition. “Whatever he’s doing, he looks refreshed. His skin looks glowing. I think he looks fantastic,” he added.

Additionally, Brady’s natural routine is just as strict as his preparations before each game. He follows a diet that is 80 percent vegan and 20 percent organic meat, with dark chocolate made from 100 percent cacao as his go-to dessert. He avoids nightshade vegetables like tomatoes, peppers, and eggplants, which his former personal chef said could cause inflammation.

Brady drinks as many as 37 cups of water daily. He goes to bed at 8:30 pm, wakes at 5:30 am, and starts each day with a protein-heavy smoothie containing 36 grams of protein. So, in a nutshell, Brady’s youthful looks is a result of three factors.

Skincare: Includes consistent use of sunscreen, retinol, and moisturizers.



Hydration: Drinking plenty of water daily.

Lifestyle: Balanced diet, regular exercise, and quality sleep

While the debate continues over whether Brady’s age-defying appearance is all natural or medically enhanced, fans will next see him on the broadcast team for the Chiefs vs. Eagles matchup, his second assignment of the season with Fox.