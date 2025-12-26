Ryan Clark: ‘Jared Goff Always Builds Up Expectations and Fails When It Matters’

The Detroit Lions had a tight road to the playoffs pre-Christmas. But it was still possible. The Lions just had to beat the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears, while the Green Bay Packers had to lose to the Baltimore Ravens and those Vikings. But that’s all off on the first time of asking. And a lot of the blame will be laid at QB Jared Goff’s door.

The Lions were upset by the Vikings 23-10 in one of the uglier Christmas games you’re going to see. Not to mention it ended Detroit’s playoff quest prematurely. And a big reason for the loss to this Minnesota team, quarterbacked by undrafted rookie Max Brosmer, was Goff.

For just the second time in his career (but the second time in two years), Goff committed five turnovers. He threw two interceptions and fumbled three times, all of which were recovered by the defense. It didn’t help that Minnesota converted four of those TOs directly into 16 points. There won’t be many springing to his defense after this debacle. And others, like ESPN’s Ryan Clark, are going to have no problem piling on.

“Jared Goff can build you up to make you believe that you have a chance. … And now you’re gonna look at a must-have-it game for the Detroit Lions. You understand what your defense is facing with all of those injuries. And to turn the football over, five teams. To look hapless at many points of this game, and also to feel like you don’t have an answer to what Brian Flores and their defense is presenting to you. It’s unacceptable for Jared Goff.”

.@Realrclark25 weighs in on Jared Goff after the Lions' loss to the Vikings: "Jared Goff can build you up to make you believe that you have a chance. … Yesterday, he let them down." pic.twitter.com/VcBR4S9jxc — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) December 26, 2025

It was certainly frustrating for Lions fans to see their exciting offense falter just as their injury-ravaged defense put together a half-decent performance. They racked up six sacks and allowed just 161 total yards, including just three yards through the air for Brosmer.

Three passing yards and a win. That’s just unthinkable. But because the Vikings were always in good field position thanks to Goff’s turnovers, they didn’t need to do much. And as Clark outlined, it’s starting to become a trend for Goff in big games.

“And then you go back to the Super Bowl vs. Bill Belichick, and the way that that offense didn’t show up under Sean McVay. Or you go to the second half of the NFC Championship three years ago in San Francisco. Think back to last year against the Washington Commanders and all the turnovers Jared Goff had in that game.”

In the aforementioned Super Bowl, Goff threw zero TDs, one pick, and completed half of his passes. Against the 49ers in that NFC Championship, they managed just seven points in the second half as they blew a 24-7 halftime lead. Against the Commanders, Goff had four turnovers. As Clark says, the franchise has put their faith in Goff, and he has “let them down” when they’ve needed him most.

“And this is an organization, this is a head coach, this is a general manager that has put the ultimate trust in Jared Goff to be able to elevate this team, and yesterday, he let them down.”

The Lions will have to go back to the drawing board in 2026. They will hope that Ben Johnson wasn’t really their secret sauce, and that they can shake off this injury curse that has been plaguing their defense for the past two years. If that happens, this fun era of Lions football might not be over just yet.