Deion Sanders Confesses What He Texted Son Shedeur for Trying to Get the Most Out of Nick Saban’s Retirement

Nick Saban recently announced his unexpected retirement following Alabama’s loss to Michigan in the Rose Bowl. It definitely took the college football world by surprise. However, Deion Sanders’ recent discussion with Robert Griffin III on “RG3 and The Ones” added yet another intriguing storyline to Nick Saban’s departure.

Deion Sanders’ son, Shedeur, wanted to capitalize on the situation after learning about Coach Saban’s retirement. Shedeur Sanders strategically tweeted “Alabama players tap n” anticipating potential departures from Alabama’s powerhouse roster. His proactive approach aimed to stay ahead in the competitive landscape and signaled readiness to capitalize on potential shifts in the college football player pool.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ShedeurSanders/status/1745219117982884051?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Upon learning about his tweet, Deion Sanders promptly exchanged texts with Shedeur, saying, “Man, you’re crazy!” Shedeur, on the other hand, reflected a strategic mindset for the upcoming season and texted back, “Dad, We gotta win, man!”

“Kids wanna play with them. They wanna get down with them,” Deion revealed on the ‘RG3 and the Ones’ podcast. “It’s a lot of movement, but it’s a lot of price tag on everything. It ain’t just the kids, man. They need to just jump in the portal with what they cost.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/rg3andtheones/status/1748083121873207665?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Deion also highlighted Shedeur and Travis Hunter’s influential recruiting roles. This influence presumably contributed to significant changes in the Colorado Buffaloes‘ offensive line, showcasing the impact of Shedeur and Hunter as sought-after teammates.

Several CFB Head Coaches Badmouthed Deion Sanders and Colorado Football

In the same interview, Deion Sanders also addressed several negative recruiting tactics and disclosed many instances that have come to light. A few CU recruits shared recordings of rival coaches attempting to undermine Colorado’s program, portraying Coach Prime and his staff in a derogatory manner. Sanders pointed out the attempts to speak ill of them, likening it to treating them “like a dog.”

“Be careful because when these kids bring phones into your meeting room, you’re exposed to certain things. I’m not going to put you out there, but just keep my name out of your mouth,” Deion Sanders added.

It was Jordan Seaton’s recent revelation that highlighted the negative recruiting tactics held against the Buffs. The top offensive lineman disclosed a coach’s inappropriate remark, insinuating a potential career in rap upon committing to CU. Sanders responded with a firm stance, cautioning against using his name in such discussions.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/bluebloodsbias/status/1748067351151653180?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Last season, there were also opposing coaches who made it personal against the Sanders family. Dan Lanning of Oregon held a grudge against Coach Prime, with public comments over months. CSU’s Jay Norvell added an interesting spin to the Rocky Mountain Showdown with his “shades and glasses” jab.

However, it wasn’t all negative. USC’s Lincoln Riley and former Alabama head coach Nick Saban expressed appreciation for Sanders and his impact on college football.