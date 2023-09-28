Bo Nix’s NIL Valuation Drops By $195,000, Despite Beating Deion Sanders’ Colorado By 42-6

Bo Nix was in electric form last week when he defeated Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes 42-6. With that big win, he snapped the growing hype of Coach Prime’s program. His dominating performance displayed why he is a five-star QB. However, despite winning the game by a huge margin he saw a $195,000 dip in his NIL valuation.

As per On3, Bo Nix’s NIL valuation has taken a dip of more than 15 percent after his game against Shedeur Sanders. The Buffs went into the game 21 points underdog however they lost the game by 36 points. Additionally, the Buffs’ only score came toward the end of the fourth quarter and it was nothing less than a disaster for them to choke against Dan Lanning’s team with no Travis Hunter to help them on either side of the ball.

Bo Nix’s NIL Valuation Drops By $195,000

Bo Nix destroyed the Colorado defense in the Autzen Stadium. He recorded 28 completions in 33 attempts throwing for 276 yards scoring three touchdowns and one interception. The game by the end became so lopsided that Ty Thompson replaced Nix by the end. However, despite putting on a spectacular show for the home crowd, Nix’s NIL valuation dropped by $195,000.

As of now, his NIL valuation stands at $1.1 million which is 10th in the overall ranking of college football players. Subsequently, the number one spot on the list of football athletes is occupied by none other than Shedeur Sanders. That said, Sanders’ NIL value has dropped by a whopping $699,000 after his Oregon game in which he struggled to put points on the scoreboard.

Moreover, Shedeur and Bo aren’t the only star players who saw a drop in their NIL values, since injured Travis Hunter too faced a drop of $160,000 in his NIL valuation for missing out on his game against Oregon. However, week 4 wasn’t too bad for Bo Nix, since he took a massive leap in his Heisman odds.

Nix Out Paces Shedeur Sanders In Heisman Race

Bo Nix has entered into the club of elites as he becomes a Heisman frontrunner after his electrifying game against Coach Prime’s Colorado. After his game, Nix’s Heisman odds leaped from +2,500 to +1,000. And with that, he ranks third in the list of potential Heisman winners, which is led by Caleb Williams and Michael Penix Jr.

However, on the other hand, Shedeur Sanders who was included in the Heisman discussions for three straight weeks slipped off the top players list. His Heisman odds dropped from +1,800 to +6,000. That said, it cannot be denied that there is still plenty of time left for either player to turn things around.