“He’s Sad That He’s Not Playing Anymore”: Matthew Stafford’s Wife, Kelly, Reveals How the Rams QB Is Feeling After Playoff Loss

Nov 17, 2015; Auburn Hills, MI, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford with wife Kelly Stafford during the game between the Detroit Pistons and the Cleveland Cavaliers at The Palace of Auburn Hills. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-Imagn Images

There was much speculation going into the Rams’ offseason that this would be Matthew Stafford’s last season. He just finished his 16th year and doesn’t look like the player he once was. But it seems Stafford is preparing to play in 2025, as Sean McVay stated he has no immediate plans to replace him. This makes even more sense now, as his wife, Kelly Stafford, recently revealed that, from her perspective, things seem to be going the same way for her husband as in most off-seasons.

Advertisement

On the latest episode of The Morning After, Kelly revealed that the couple is currently vacationing in Cabo following the Rams’ playoff exit — a common tradition for athletes after finishing a long season. She also shared that, like in other seasons where Matthew and the Rams experienced heartbreak, the star QB is sad that he’s not playing anymore, which will be positive for Rams fans to hear.

Kelly further revealed that Stafford took the loss hard, so much so that he can no longer watch the games that are left. But that’s a good sign — it could mean he’s ready to come back with more fire and fury.

“The first part of our offseason is always sad and exciting at the same time. He’s sad that he’s not playing anymore, football is hard to watch for him. But at the same time, it is nice to reconnect in a way that we don’t during the season.”

For some, it might still seem like Stafford is experiencing some postseason blues — and that wouldn’t be wrong. The Rams had a great chance to knock off the favored Eagles, but they just couldn’t get it done. The weather played a big part too. But let’s not forget that Matthew held his own, finishing with 324 passing yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. A performance that showed he has plenty left in the tank.

Even after the Divisional Round game, Matthew showed optimism about coming back next year. He was asked after the loss if he still had football left in him. He was very coy in his response.

“Sure feels like it,” he stated.

The Rams could potentially take an out on Stafford’s upcoming contract, however. They would save $27 million if they trade him post-June first. They would also save $23 million if they straight-up cut him. $50 million is a massive cap hit for a team to take on a 36-year-old QB.

But Stafford renegotiated his contract last offseason, who’s to say he won’t do it again? It doesn’t feel like money is an issue for him. He seems more concerned about capturing a second Lombardi and continuing to build on his legacy.

Stafford came into the league as the undisputed first-overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft. The Lions set the record for fastest ever #1 pick at the time, as they didn’t even let 10 seconds tick off before making the selection. He ended up being the right pick as he played for them for 12 seasons and owns the franchise record for passing yards while with the team.

He also supported the franchise’s all-time leading receiver, Calvin Johnson. But mired in mediocrity, the team eventually traded him to the Rams in a historic deal for both franchises.

In his first season in LA, Stafford led the team to their first Super Bowl win since 1999. He has since grown an attachment to the team and HC McVay, and that will be hard to stay away from.