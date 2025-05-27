“No Way Its Been 9 Years”: Chiefs Fans Left Conflicted as Patrick Mahomes Arrives for OTAs

Patrick Mahomes has given Kansas City years of unparalleled happiness. So far, he’s delivered three Super Bowls, two MVP seasons, and two All-Pro campaigns to that city and its team. It’s been such a fun and wild ride that when fans of The Kingdom take a step back, they can’t comprehend how quickly time has flown. So, how long has it been?

Mahomes recently arrived for OTAs in a comfortable-looking sweatsuit with a sleek design. He looked ready to get back to work, but also like most of us do when returning from vacation: somewhat reluctant. Which means he must’ve had a good offseason.

But in the Instagram video of Mahomes’ arrival, the Chiefs reminded fans that it’s his ninth year with the team. Oh, how the time flies.

Can you believe it’s been nine years since we started watching Mahomes? For some, it’s been year after year of frustration watching the face of the league trounce their squads en route to a Lombardi Trophy. But for Chiefs fans, it’s been the greatest nine years in their franchise’s history.

That’s why KC fans were left conflicted about how fast time has flown. Some couldn’t believe it’s already been close to a decade.

“God….. Please don’t remind me we’re already in year 9 It’s already going by too quickly,” someone commented. “It really has been 9 years..” another reflected.

“Year 9 already is crazy,” a user added.

Sometimes, when your favorite team is experiencing so much success, things can feel surreal. It makes it hard to bask in the glory of it all. Big performances feel like it’s what should be happening. Greatness is expected. And comprehension skills become belittled to simply, “What can we do to win every game?”

This seems like what some Chiefs fans are going through. It’s been a whirlwind of success up to this point, and some might still be trying to gather their bearings and appreciate all of it.

But this upcoming season, for the first time in a long while, Mahomes, Andy Reid, and Chiefs fans are coming in hungry for revenge. They got embarrassed on the national stage in the Super Bowl (by the Eagles), and all the doubts about them came to the surface. Surely, they want to reclaim their place as the top dog and not be remembered for that poor performance.

So, while looking back at those nine years is a fun and rosy thought escape for some fans, others, and Mahomes, are only focusing on the present and the future. The goal is a fourth Super Bowl, plain and simple.