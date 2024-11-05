“He’s Too Real For TV”: Davante Adams Shares Honest Thoughts On the Jets Interim HC Jeff Ulbrich

Oct 31, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Davante Adams (17), quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) and interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich celebrate Adams’ touchdown against the Houston Texans during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

Davante Adams has been thriving in his new environment since shifting from the Raiders. The fans didn’t have the reunion of the iconic duo of Rodgers-Adams on their 2024 NFL bingo cards, and yet, the unthinkable happened. As far as head coaches go, Adams has moved from the leadership of Antonio Pierce to Jeff Ulbrich, and it looks like he’s loving the latter.

The newest WR for the New York Jets came on the ‘Up and Adams’ show and was asked by Kaya Adams about his thoughts on playing under Jeff Ulbrich. In an unfiltered response, Adams spoke about how he has been able to share a great dynamic with Ulbrich despite only being with the team for three weeks.

“He’s just a real dude. It’s almost like he’s too real for TV. When he gets at the podium, he has to do it like a coach and I mean it’s in the most respectful and in best way possible. Like, I love talking to him. I love what you know, the way he talks to the team, love the way he holds guys accountable.” Davante Adams on #Jets interim HC Jeff Ulbrich… “(Jeff’s) just a real dude, he’s too real for TV… I’d love if he was my coach moving forward.”@tae15adams @heykayadams @nyjets | #JetUp pic.twitter.com/ZACiJP449e — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) November 5, 2024

With Adams and Rodgers on the same team, the Jets still have a chance of making it to the playoffs, even though their odds are barely 15 percent.

New York Jets register a crucial win

The conversation that led to the firing of Robert Saleh barely crossed the 30-second mark. This indicates that he had such a poor start to the season that there wasn’t much debate about it.

Robert Saleh was released right after the team’s record stood still at 2-3. Since then, the team would go on to lose three more games devastatingly before winning their ultimate showdown against the Texans on 1st November, pumping back life into the hopes of the Jets.

They won their last game against the C.J. Stroud-led Houston team which saw both Rodgers and Adams perform phenomenally. A-Rod recorded three touchdowns for 211 passing yards, while Adams recorded seven receptions and a touchdown against his name. After a lot of faltering and misbalance, the Jets seem to have found their calling and can hopefully win more games.