“He’s Washed”: Fans Trash Aaron Rodgers for Disappointing Loss Despite Davante Adams Trade

Nidheesh Kumar
Published

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Oct 20, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Jets’ struggles continue despite acquiring Davante Adams. Aaron Rodgers’ and his men fell short in Week 7 as they lost 15-37 to the Steelers, led by Russell Wilson’s comeback.

The Steelers QB finished with 2 TDs and 264 yards, as he overcame his initial hindrance to tackle the Jets’ defense. 

In contrast, Rodgers returned with 2 interceptions and 1 touchdown. Despite covering 276 yards, his 24-39 pass completions and missing throws with Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams did not impress his fans. 

This was the Jets’ fifth loss, which meant the fans were running out of patience after a string of defeats. When Dov Klieman asked who is Rodgers’ next trade target, this was how the fans responded.

A fan said Rodgers is already a “Nobody he’s washed.”

Another fan urged A-Rod should retire. The veteran QB has well enough passed his prime years in the game and new guys need to come forward.

Meanwhile, this fan named retired Jordy Nelson as the wide receiver for Rodgers. This was most likely to highlight the time when Nelson played alongside the QB and the two went on to win a Super Bowl.

A fan explained Rodgers should improve his decision-making.

Another user took a sly dig at Rodgers and sarcastically named 5 trade targets.

Coming back to the game, the Jets offense looked clueless in the third and fourth quarter, scoring 0 points. In comparison, the Steelers who were trailing 13-15 after the second quarter bounced back in style, scoring 10 and 14 points in the next two.

Meanwhile, Davante Adams had a decent debut with the Jets, completing 3 catches and 30 yards. The Jets WR didn’t record any catches in the second half, which explains their O-line issues.

While the call for the 40-year-old to retire is on the rise, realistically, the Jets do not have a strong backup. They will need to continue placing their trust in Rodgers as they even recently fired Coach Robert Saleh from the unit.

Meanwhile, Rodgers will need to use his experience and get the team back to winning ways as they face the struggling Patriots on Sunday.

