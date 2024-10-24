“Hey Tom Brady, Any Calls by the Refs or Teams You Have Criticisms For?”: Ryan Fitzpatrick Takes Shot at Raiders Owner

A forgotten handshake can lead to someone holding a grudge for a long time. Ryan Fitzpatrick’s one-sided feud is an example of the same. The latter doesn’t miss an opportunity to take shots at Tom Brady. Thus, when an opportunity presented it, he made sure to grab it.

Advertisement

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the former Dolphins QB called out the 7-time Super Bowl for a severely impacted role in the booth following the approval of his stake in the Raiders.

Fitzpatrick asked Brady if he had gotten any calls from officials or teams that he has criticized lately. He urged the former Patriots’ QB to express his opinion on the recent referee controversies surrounding unnecessary penalties. He wrote:

“Hey @TomBrady, any calls by the refs or teams you have criticisms for lately? Just curious to get your take on all the flags.”

Since TB12 attained limited ownership of the Raiders, all the restrictions and rules that apply to owners have severely hampered his role as a broadcaster. This makes his $37.5 million/ year role at FOX difficult. Brady has been severely criticized for the same.

But, why does Ryan Fitzpatrick keep throwing shade at Tom Brady? Well, the journeyman QB has played for many teams, but he faced Brady and the Patriots as a member of three divisional rivals—the Bills, Dolphins, and Jets—all of which Brady-led Patriots routinely dominated.

Fitzpatrick did manage to pull off one upset against the Pats while playing for Miami, but Brady refused to acknowledge it. He even skipped the postgame handshake, which appears to have stuck with Fitzpatrick.

Nonetheless, Ryan’s continued shots at Brady didn’t thrill fans, and they were quick to put him in his place. Many called him out for his inability to let things go, while others joked that Brady probably doesn’t even know who the former professional is.

One fan commented that the former Patriots QB is too busy looking at his trophies and Super Bowl rings. Others wondered why TB12 hasn’t just blocked Fitzpatrick on social media for his online behavior.

Bros been crashing out over Brady for like 10 straight years — Spider Dom (@itsdomyoutube) October 23, 2024

He doesn’t know who you are bro — Ben Dover (@PrimeMayer) October 23, 2024

He’s too busy polishing his rings…but do go on… — Junebugspitfire (@junebugspitfire) October 23, 2024

Surprised he hasn’t blocked you yet — Streameast News Network (@StreameastNews) October 23, 2024

Now that Brady has become an owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, it is salient to note that certain restrictions are placed on him due to this new role. It will limit his duties as an analyst and a broadcaster.

Restrictions placed on Tom Brady as a part owner now

First things first, he can’t visit other teams’ facilities or take part in production meetings. For a broadcaster to excel in his job, he has to attend the team’s practices and talk to players and coaches. This has been a tradition since the days of John Madden.

Well, Brady can’t do that anymore, even though the other members of his team can do so. TB12 can’t criticize the officials and the owners of other teams or the franchises themselves. He must follow the NFL’s anti-gambling policy as well as anti-tampering policy.

This precludes him from talking to members of the other clubs, beyond a limited social interaction. He is, however, allowed to broadcast the Raiders’ games. It will be interesting to see how the former Super Bowl Champion would take on this new role and balance his newcasting commitments.