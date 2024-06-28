Highest Paid QB Trevor Lawrence’s Wife Marissa Puts Baby Bump On Full Display in Adorable Pregnancy Announcement

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and his wife, Marissa, pose for fans after his ceremonial first pitch before the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp’s Triple-A baseball home opener against Durham on April 4, 2023. [Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union] Credit – USA TODAY Sports

There’s some good news in the Lawrence household, and it’s not just the massive contract Trevor Lawrence just signed. Lawrence recently became the highest-paid quarterback in the league with a massive contract update by the Jacksonville Jaguars. This already successful year for Lawrence on the professional front is now proving to be even better as the couple recently announced that they’re expecting their first child.

The couple took to Instagram to share the joyous news with a heartwarming carousel of pictures. In the photos, Trevor and Marissa Lawrence beamed with happiness as the two posed closely with warm smiles and their dogs Indi and Mr. Jones. Marissa proudly displayed her baby bump, while also holding ultrasound images that show the baby’s growth. Expressing their happiness in the caption, Marissa wrote, “A little Lawrence on the way .”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marissa Layne Lawrence (@marissa_lawrence)

For any parents-to-be, embracing the days of pregnancy is a new experience, and for Trevor Lawrence, this comes at a time when he is making greater strides in his professional career. Trevor and Marissa, both 24, are high school sweethearts who got engaged while attending Clemson University in 2020. Though they have waited four years for the moment, their announcement had to wait.

Fans Congratulate Trevor Lawrence on Good News

Fans have expressed their best wishes for the couple, acknowledging the balance Trevor Lawrence is maintaining between his professional and personal life. With the new season approaching, all eyes will be on Lawrence as he takes the field with his new stature in the league, while also preparing for his biggest role yet—fatherhood. Comments like “CANNOT wait for this munchkin” and “Omg! I’m over the moon” would have surely made the couple’s day. Take a look at the reactions here-

Highest Paid QB Trevor Lawrence’s Wife Marissa Puts Baby Bump On Full Display In Adorable Pregnancy Announcement pic.twitter.com/MrbLQtgxjt — AnushreeGuptaOfficial (@Anushree_Gupta_) June 27, 2024

Trevor Lawrence was selected No. 1 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft and has made his place in the NFL with impressive performances. He led the Jaguars to their first playoff berth and AFC South Division title in five seasons in 2022. Recently, he signed a five-year, $275 million extension, matching Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s 2023 extension as the highest-paid deal in NFL history.

Despite this professional achievement, Trevor and Marissa waited a few days to announce their pregnancy. Meanwhile, the pictures of the scan suggest that Trevor Lawrence likely knew about the baby even during the contract negotiations.