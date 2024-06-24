“Highly Intellectual” Julian Edelman And Rob Gronkowski Chosen To Honor Tom Brady With One More Ring

Feb 29, 2020; Syracuse, New York, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (left) and wide receiver Julian Edelman attend a game between the Syracuse Orange and the North Carolina Tar Heels at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski are two of the biggest cheerleaders of Tom Brady. The duo always relishes the opportunity to shower praise on their former QB and honor him any way they can. Recently, they were presented with yet another opportunity to do so.

Bob Kraft and the organization honored Brady once again by inducting him into the Patriots Hall of Fame and permanently retiring his No. 12. The Pats recently posted a behind-the-scenes video of Kraft presenting the 3-time MVP with a special ring to honor his time as a Patriot.

Kraft, who kicked off the ceremony, invited Edelman and Gronk to describe the ring and the special moment, referring to them humorously as individuals of strong intellectual background. Jules and Rob were more than happy to accept the invitation, with Gronk in his usual playful manner making fun of themselves. Kraft said,

“We wanted to create something that was a great memory of the last 20 years and we need people of strong intellectual background to describe it. So I’d like to call upon Gronk and Julian. They’re going to describe what we wanted to create to make it very special.”

Per Julian’s description, the top of the custom ring symbolised Brady’s two decades of service in New England while Gronk thanked TB12s teammates and fans who were part of that wonderful journey. Fans loved the moment, calling Brady a GOAT and loved watching him getting his hands on another impressive ring. Everyone thanked him for those 20 year worth of memories.

Brady keeps collecting rings like candies and now has enough to wear on almost every finger.

This Wasn’t Brady’s First Retirement Ring

Tom Brady might not have a wedding ring on his finger anymore, but he certainly isn’t short of rings in his collection. During his Patriots Hall of Fame ceremony, he was presented with a special retirement ring symbolizing his contributions and subsequent retirement of No.12. However, this isn’t the first retirement ring, he has received.

A month and half ago, the 7-time Super Bowl winner was presented with a special ring by Netflix following the success of his roast. As per Page six, Kevin Hart presented TB12 with a gigantic gold- style ring adorned with diamonds, sapphires and rubies. The 6-carat ornament, designed by Jason of Beverly Hills, is valued at $40,000.

The ring features a flaming football on top with the words “Brady” and “GROAT” written in gold. One side has engraving of a goat and 2024 engraved, while the other side displays Brady’s name, the No.12 and the phrase “Let’s F*ckin Go”.

This brings Brady’s total to 19 rings: 7 Super Bowl rings, 10 AFC and NFC Championship rings, 1 Patriots Hall of Fame ring, and the Netflix ring. He is just one ring away from an even 20. However, for that final ring, Brady will have to wait another four years, when he will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and honored with the coveted Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence.