Julian Edelman Casts Doubt on Aaron Rodgers’ Role as a Mentor for Young QBs

Aaron Rodgers has yet to find a new home. The four-time MVP and future Hall of Famer has been linked to the Steelers, though the Vikings are also in the mix — the same team that didn’t seem all that interested in the former Packer.

Still, since the possibility exists, Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski debated the idea, and Edelman made his stance clear: He just can’t see Rodgers in Minnesota.

His reasoning? The former wideout doesn’t believe Rodgers would be willing to mentor a young QB at this stage of his career. After all, he’s Aaron Rodgers — one of the greatest of all time. When he walks into an NFL locker room, he commands a certain presence, and the last thing that room should have is someone waiting to take the reins from him.

“I don’t think he’s a type that’s like, ‘Let me mentor a young guy’ anymore. You know what I mean? He comes in with such an aura where that’s just not possible for him to be in the same quarterback room with the guy that’s going to be the future. I just can’t see that,” Edelman candidly expressed.

There’s also the money factor. Edelman noted that the Vikings would have to pay Rodgers more than a 27-year-old QB in Sam Darnold, whom they let go in free agency. The former wideout found it unfathomable for the team to make this more expensive move at quarterback.

“No, I don’t think so,” Edelman said when asked if Rodgers to Minnesota is a good fit. “It’s probably going to be more money than what Sam Darnold was, or if not, probably in that ballpark… Do they still like JJ McCarthy? Or are they doing this because they think McCarthy is going to be good in the future? Or they don’t think he’s the guy?”

Edelman’s co-host, Rob Gronkowski, had a different opinion. “They would do it because they think JJ will be good in the future and he’s also coming off an injury. So, they’re not sure how ready he’s going to be.”

Edelman went on to mention that the Vikings have a good thing going in terms of locker room chemistry. He hinted that Rodgers had been a major thorn in the Jets’ locker room these past few years. And if the Vikings brought him in, it’d likely be no different.

It’s hard to disagree with Edelman. Rodgers has become increasingly entitled in recent seasons. He’s one of the greatest to ever play, but he hasn’t performed at a level that justifies the drama. Last season, he failed to eclipse 4,000 passing yards while throwing over 10 interceptions for just the fourth time in his career. The Jets also finished 5-12 and made countless transactions just to appease him.

It was a flat-out disaster. Yet, the star QB never stopped making headlines—mostly for off-field controversies and statements that went beyond the sports world.

Now, Rodgers finds himself as the top option for the two most desperate QB-needy teams in the NFL. The Vikings lost Darnold, while the Steelers lost Russell Wilson. Instead of being highly sought after, he’s being viewed as a last resort. What a free fall Rodgers has taken. We’ll see where he ultimately ends up signing.