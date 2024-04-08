Hilarious Jokes Flood the Internet As Travis Kelce Sweats It Out In a Parking Lot

Travis Kelce never left the conversation even in the offseason. After enjoying a great postseason and attending Taylor Swift‘s shows worldwide, Trav is back in the spotlight with the football season knocking on our doors. Moreover, despite his glamorous offseason pursuits, Kelce has shifted gears and is hitting the gym with beast-mode intensity.

The Chiefs have already begun their preparations for their three-peat, with Patrick Mahomes and Hollywood Brown spotted practicing together. Likewise, the NFL recently uploaded a video via IG, where Kelce was seen engaging in calisthenics and cardio workouts, sweating through each exercise. However, instead of showing awe at his dedication, netizens responded with some humorous reactions. Most of these were aimed at the tight end’s shape and his choice of a parking lot for the location.

While fans compared the IG post to a typical dad trying out new sneakers, others suggested that Travis Kelce’s workout clips were a rarity. Interestingly, there were even some who took this opportunity to quip about Trav’s alleged decline in athleticism suggesting that defenses might now be able to guard him with a linebacker. Besides, how can a Travis Kelce clip be complete without a few TnT mentions as fans wrote, “He’s about to find a new girl” and “He didn’t like the beach photos.”

Jokes apart, Travis Kelce has maintained his stats with over 1,000 receiving yards each year since the beginning of his career. However, his latest season came with 984 yards; a first since 2012. Though called a choice by head coach Andy Reid, Trav’s falling stats embittered some. Moreover, his frequent mentions of retirement have raised doubts for fans who think Kelce still has the required firepower.

Patrick Mahomes and Hollywood Brown Prepare for Three-Peat Like Travis Kelce Amidst Other Challenges

As the Kansas City Chiefs gear up for a historic three-peat, star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wide receiver Hollywood Brown are leaving no stones unturned in their preparations. In a recent video, the duo hit the field to fine-tune their skills. Brown, who is expected to empower the Chiefs offense, practiced at Colleyville Heritage High School under Mahomes’ leadership.

The duo was captured in action, and the video shared on social media demonstrated their chemistry as they worked on throwing and catching passes. Brown even responded to the clip with three hourglass emojis, signaling his anticipation to get back on the gridiron in a Chiefs jersey.

With roughly 150 days left until the start of the season, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, who form the perfect duo and the core of the upcoming dynasty, are leaving nothing to chance. Meanwhile, the fate of Rashee Rice hangs in the balance following his alleged involvement in a street race crash in Dallas. Still, considering the Chiefs’ tenacity and hunger for success, they are expected to go as far as it takes for their historic win this season.