Days After Signing Marquise Brown, Chiefs Set Their Eyes on Another Standout WR to Pair With Patrick Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs have set their intentions for a three-peat with Patrick Mahomes at the center. The newly turned dynasty’s core is tough, with many star players making the roster. However, to further strengthen their clan, the Chiefs are constantly making additions and subtractions. Consequently, after acquiring Marquis Brown, the SB Champions are now eyeing another wide receiver, Quez Watkins.

The Chiefs suffered a setback on the offense since Tyreek Hill left a wide receiver vacancy in 2022. This season also saw Kadarius Toney‘s dwindling future, creating a pocket for the team to fill for 2024. While Marquis Brown was brought on board, the second place is still to find its contender. As reported by MLFootball, the Chiefs are showing great interest in WR Quez Watkins, who is believed to be Patrick Mahomes’ new weapon alongside Brown.

The 25-year-old has been a part of the Philadelphia Eagles since his draft in 2020. The young and rising brings dynamic energy to the Chiefs offense much like his Marquis Brown. His ability to stretch defenses has been commended despite suffering a few subpar performances. Moreover, he is also a great addition to Patrick Mahomes‘ who possesses an arm talent worth utilizing.

Is Quez Watkins Suitable for Super Bowl Champs Kansas City Chiefs?

Quez Watkins has experienced a rollercoaster journey over the past three seasons as the Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver. Initially drafted as the third speedy receiver by the Eagles, Watkins ranked second at the NFL Combine with a 4.35 40-yard dash.

However, despite his potential, Watkins’ role remained uncertain during his second campaign. The Eagles kept evolving due to acquisitions like A.J. Brown. Navigating through the challenges, Watkins managed to land on the third spot. Overall, Quez Watkins averaged 38 catches for 501 yards over the previous two seasons with 15 catches for 142 yards and one touchdown last year.

Throughout the 2023 season, Watkins had various high and low points, from excellent games to games with no catches. Meanwhile, his hamstring injury became a temporary setback landing him on injured reserve and making him available only for nine games. His return after injury setbacks contributed when called upon. Amidst the subpar seasons, Quez Watkins has reportedly engaged with nine teams, come 2024.

All of this can help Quez Watkins emerge as a great option at the Kansas City Chiefs clan who are known for their explosive offense. While Watkins may not have consistently transcended his rookie stats, his dynamism and qualities have an added advantage for the Chiefs’ offense.