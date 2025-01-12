“His Receivers Are Fighting For Him”: Peyton Manning Weighs in On Lamar Jackson vs Josh Allen MVP Race

With the regular season behind us, the MVP race is where everyone’s eyes and attention are at this moment. Both Jackson and Allen have proven themselves to be the difference makers for their teams. Jackson’s team won its division, and he leads the league in QBR and total touchdowns (39 passing TDs and four rushing TDs), while Allen carried a mediocre team all the way to the playoffs – that too, with an exceptional record.

Advertisement

Fans and analysts stand divided on the issue. While some think Jackson’s unprecedented season should earn him yet another MVP, many also believe that the Bills have more wins with less talent, all thanks to Allen. Peyton Manning, for one, seems to be divided too.

Weighing in on the MVP and Super Bowl race between the two-star quarterbacks, Peyton highlighted all the ways both have been making a strong case for not only winning the MVP honors but also taking home the Lombardi Trophy. Appearing on ‘NFL on ESPN,’ Manning pointed out that despite being a two-time MVP, Jackson has found ways to elevate his performance this season.

Under Monken’s guidance, Jackson has displayed a remarkable ability to throw the ball on time while still executing his signature plays. Manning remarked, “You can tell that Monken is calling plays that Lamar really likes.” Not only that, but Manning believes Jackson is strongly benefitting from his receiver room. He says they’re actively “fighting for him.”

“They’re getting open for him. You can tell they believe in him, like I said, he can make the wild Lamar plays but you know when I watch Lamar I see him throwing it on time a lot I see him being accurate and you know the Derek Henry addition has been awesome for both of them. It takes pressure off the other guy, but he’s been special this season for sure.”

Speaking about Allen, Manning expressed admiration for his competitive spirit and passion for the game. He acknowledged that Allen brings an infectious energy to the field, reminiscent of Brett Favre’s love for football. However, he cautioned Allen to remain composed and let the game come to him rather than forcing plays in an attempt to make big things happen.

For Allen to lead the Buffalo Bills to a Super Bowl victory this year, Manning suggested he needs to balance his aggressive style with patience and smart decision-making. He highlighted that both quarterbacks deserve a chance at Super Bowl glory, but recognized that only one can prevail in each playoff run.

Ultimately, as Peyton Manning noted, both players have unique qualities that set them apart in this MVP race. With the playoffs approaching, fans can expect thrilling performances from both quarterbacks as they aim for football’s ultimate prize.