“His Wife Is Tiny, Man”: Patriots Fans Surprised After Seeing Ann and Drake Maye’s Height Difference at Charity Event

Just like Drake Maye has wowed New England Patriots fans with his on-field performance, his wife, Anne Maye, has also become a fan favorite through her TikTok videos. She has grown a sizable following of nearly 100k people, where she shows off what she cooks and bakes. Her videos have amassed 1.4 million likes, with Pats fans in her comments showing their support for her content and Maye.

That’s why it was awesome to see both Maye and his wife donating Thanksgiving food recently around Boston. The duo greeted families as they arrived at the donation center.

Not only that, but Maye even carried baskets of food to the cars of the families. It was a great display of giving to the less fortunate. However, that’s not the only thing fans noticed from the videos surfacing from the event.

Instead of focusing on the duo’s charity, it was their height difference between Drake and Ann that ended up getting the spotlight online.

“His wife is tiny, man,” one wrote. “Lol… I had no idea that Drake was like me and married into the Little People,” another joked.

“Why do all of these men who are 6’4″ insist on marrying women who are 5’2″? There are lots of tall women out there who need options,” a woman wrote (for some odd reason).

Maye is officially listed at 6-foot-4, 225 pounds. There’s no official listed height for Ann, but given that her forehead reaches his chest, one can estimate she’s about 5-foot-4. And what’s crazy is that this is actually the average height for women in the USA.

Another fan couldn’t believe that Ann let her husband carry the baskets. Jokingly, of course.

“I can’t believe Ann actually let him carry those heavy baskets. What if he over-stressed his throwing shoulder or something!?!?!” they quipped.

Setting aside the height speculations, Maye and his wife seem to be living a happy life together. The two met in high school, then stayed together throughout college, and eventually married when the QB made the NFL. It’s a classic “high school sweetheart” story that tugs at the heartstrings, and they should be lauded more than joked about.