Ricky Stanicky Star John Cena is Sensing a Buddy Comedy Alongside Tom Brady; “I’m Available”

John Cena is excitedly promoting his recent comedy film “Ricky Stanicky,” which was released on Prime Video on March 7th. However, during his recent appearance on a sports talk show to discuss the movie, the actor and wrestler ended up discussing the famous quarterback Tom Brady instead.

Cena, known for admiring Brady, appeared on “First Take” and discussed the possibility of a buddy comedy starring him and the former New England Patriots QB. Moreover, the host of the show painted a colorful picture, suggesting that the 16-time World Champion, John Cena, might be Brady’s muse.

The host Ryan Clark compared that Cena is from Massachusetts, and Brady used to play for New England Patriots, which play home games at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Currently, John Cena lives in a private gated community in Land O’Lakes in Tampa, Florida, and Brady too switched teams and retired while playing three seasons for Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Now, the question rises: Did Tom Brady move to Tampa because his favorite WWE superstar also lived there? However, Cena jokingly dismissed this idea as “fan fiction,” acknowledging the creative spin on their connection.

“Well, fan fiction is a strong thing. I sense you know, at times a very creative guy is not only an accomplished athlete, and I sense maybe a buddy comedy on the horizon. Tom, if you’re listening, I’m available and I take all calls. Especially for Tom Brady”

However, the WWE star didn’t discard the idea entirely. Instead Cena teased the idea further, hinting at the possibility of collaboration with Brady for a movie. He even extended an invitation to Brady, jokingly saying that he is available and willing to take any calls from him.

Even though a Cena-Brady comedy might sound far-fetched, the exchange got people talking. It showed how sports and entertainment can blend together, leaving fans curious about what could happen next.

John Cena Once Likened Himself to Tom Brady

In 2017, John Cena, the WWE legend, compared himself to Tom Brady, the former New England Patriots quarterback. He stated he is a huge Patriots fan because he sees similarities between himself and the ex-quarterback. Cena admired how the Patriots always did well, when facing setbacks, and how many disliked their success.

Cena felt a connection with Brady, because they both approach their jobs with determination. He even joked back then, that while Brady could become the most successful quarterback by winning his 5th Super Bowl title, he himself could win his 16th championship in wrestling, the feat both achieved in their career. Overall, Cena sees himself and Brady as leading parallel lives, both striving for success in their respective fields.

Since 2018, John Cena has been juggling his WWE career with major roles in movies. Apart from his role in “Ricky Stanicky”, he has also starred in hits like “Bumblebee,” “Trainwreck,” and “Ferdinand.” Similarly, Tom Brady, though retired from football, is diving into broadcasting, with a huge $375 million deal with FOX.

Both, Cena and Brady, show no signs of slowing down and are inspirations for to their fans, showing the importance of hard work and dedication.