Mike Mayock Reveals Why He “Pushed” Aaron Rodgers as the 24th Pick in the 2005 NFL Draft

For the first time in over two decades, Aaron Rodgers finds himself in quarterback limbo, waiting to see how the 2025 draft unfolds—just as he did in 2005, sitting in the green room, waiting for his name to be called. However, this time, he’s not waiting for his name to be called.

Instead of waiting for a team to draft him, Rodgers holds the power to pick and choose his next destination. Currently, he is deciding between the Steelers and the Giants, knowing that whichever team lands him, the other will likely turn to the draft for a quarterback.

NFL analyst Mike Mayock sees parallels between the 2025 QB landscape and the 2005 draft when Rodgers unexpectedly fell to 24th overall. Back then, despite multiple QB-needy teams, a chain reaction occurred after the 49ers selected Alex Smith with the No. 1 pick. Many teams that originally needed a quarterback suddenly shifted their focus to other positional needs, pushing Rodgers further down the board.

“The head coach and GM with number two pick, Cleveland and head coach and GM with number three pick, the Giants are both on the hot seat. If you remember years ago when Aaron Rodgers was coming out and you thought I was crazy for pushing him down. One of the main reasons I pushed him down was because teams that needed a QB had coaches and GMs on the hot team and they had to win now.”

Even teams like the Cowboys, Chargers, and Lions—who all needed quarterbacks—chose not to trade up for him. In the end, it was the Packers, a team that didn’t even need a quarterback at the time, who took him at No. 24, setting up one of the most legendary careers in NFL history.

Now, nearly two decades later, Rodgers once again finds himself at the center of a quarterback shuffle—but this time, he’s in control. Much like Brett Favre, who waited until August to sign with the Vikings in 2009, Rodgers is in no rush to make a decision. He wants to ensure he chooses the right situation—and avoids another Jets-like debacle.

Right now, he’s calling the shots, and teams are letting him. Both the Giants and Steelers are keeping spots open for him, despite making other moves at the position. The Giants signed Jameis Winston, yet remain eager to land Rodgers. The Steelers brought back Mason Rudolph, but would still welcome A-Rod with open arms.

Meanwhile, both teams are also exploring the draft for a quarterback, preparing for all possible scenarios as Aaron Rodgers weighs his options. But then it will come down to the 4-time MVP deciding to go the Steel City or Big Apple.